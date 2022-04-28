Gluten Free Pasta Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032 | Gluten Free Pasta Industry Trends, Share, Overview

Companies Profiled in Gluten Free Pasta Market are Bionaturae, LLC, Doves Farm Foods Ltd, Barilla Group, Jovial Foods, Inc, Ebro Foods, S.A. Group, Quinoa Corporation, Dr. Schär AG/SPA , The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., RP's Pasta Company, The Kraft Heinz Company



NEWARK, Del., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten free pasta market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.5% and top valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032. Consumers are well aware of the products and the nutritional benefits that they offer.

Hence, manufacturers are incorporating nutritionally high products or sources to increase the nutritional factor of the food products. For this purpose, manufacturers have started using sources that could increase the nutritional content of the pasta.

Sources such as pulses, buckwheat, quinoa, rice, etc. have been proven to increase the nutritional content. Pulses such as chickpeas, lentils, fava beans, and many others are being used as the main source for the replacement of durum wheat and semolina. Hence, growing demand for nutritionally rich pasta is also expected to accelerate the growth in the gluten free pasta market.

List Of Key Players Covered in Gluten Free Pasta Market are:

Bionaturae, LLC

Doves Farm Foods Ltd

Barilla Group

Jovial Foods, Inc

Ebro Foods, S.A. Group

Quinoa Corporation

Dr. Schär AG/SPA

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

RP's Pasta Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The gluten free pasta market is expected to expand at a CAGR’s of 5.4% and 6.5% in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respectively through 2032.

East Asia and South Asia market will account for demand share of 3.1% and 3.8% respectively in 2022, and are expected to grow at a CAGR’s of 8.9% and 8.0%, respectively over the forecasted period.

Among category segment, fresh is dominating the market holding around 54.4% share in 2022 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Among product type, brown rice pasta is dominating the market holding around 54.6%, exhibiting growth at CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

Among the distribution channel, B2C distribution channel is dominating holding 69.0% share in 2022 and will showcase growth at CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.



“Penetration of social media and e-commerce platforms have increased the demand for packaged food products. To capitalize on this existing trend, key players are collaborating with e-commerce giants and online retail stores”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on enhancing the quality, variety and innovation of their products. Moreover, to gain competitive edge, these key players are opting for several merger and acquisition activities

Barilla acquired Catelli, a Canadian firm, in February 2021. This acquisition includes the company’s dry pasta plant in Montreal.





Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global gluten free pasta market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on category (dried, fresh), product type (multigrain pasta, chickpea pasta, quinoa pasta, brown rice pasta), distribution channel (B2B, B2C (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Discount Stores, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Independent Small Groceries, Online Retail)) across seven major regions of the world.

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

