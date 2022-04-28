VizyPay Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards in the 2022 American Business Awards®

WAUKEE, Iowa, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an industry-leading payment processing company for small businesses, today announces it has been honored with two Silver Stevie® Awards in the 20th Annual American Business Awards ®. VizyPay was awarded Silver in the “Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees” category, and its payment processing app, VizyPOS , won Silver in the “FinTech Solution” category.



VizyPay is renowned for its transparent services and simple but powerful technology that caters to the needs of small business owners. This unique approach has led to outstanding success, with VizyPay installing more than 12,000 merchants across the nation and surpassing $2 billion in total payments processed. The company is projected to hit $22 million in revenue in 2022 alone – showcasing an incredible 8,000% revenue growth. Completely self-funded since its founding in 2017, the company continues to rapidly expand, investing back in itself to nearly double its workforce since 2020. In addition to over 815 independent sales partners across the U.S., VizyPay now employs 97 talented, full-time employees at its Waukee headquarters.

One of VizyPay’s most powerful tech solutions is its award-winning VizyPOS, a proprietary all-in-one payment processing app available for low-cost PAX point of sale (POS) systems. The app offers robust capabilities, advanced analytics and convenient data-driven insights that streamline all business processes. Flexible and convenient to use, VizyPOS is an alternative to costly POS stations with monthly software subscriptions and added fees that can take a major toll on small businesses’ cash flow. Moreover, the VizyPOS was designed for easy implementation of the revolutionary Cash Discount Program , a service that has saved merchants over $25 million in payment processing fees.

“VizyPay’s growth is something I’m particularly proud of. It all began with a dream and a small team willing to do whatever it took to make it happen. Five years later, with almost 100 employees, I couldn’t be prouder of how we’ve grown,” said CEO and Founder of VizyPay Austin Mac Nab. “Our fintech department is especially incredible. This award is proof that VizyPOS is changing the game for small business owners and evidence of our dedication to make their lives better.”

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

For more information about VizyPay and its services, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.