Reliance Global Appoints Grant Barra Senior Vice President of Operations

LAKEWOOD, NJ, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced it has appointed Grant Barra as Senior Vice President of Operations following the recently announced acquisition of Barra & Associates. In addition to overseeing the Barra & Associates subsidiary, Mr. Barra will be responsible for overseeing expansion of the agency partner network and introduction of new InsurTech to accelerate growth.

Mr. Barra brings over 18 years of experience in the insurance industry. In 2008, he founded Barra & Associates, which quickly grew to become a recognized provider of both personal and commercial insurance products, including property and casualty, life, health and other insurance products. Along with founding Barra & Associates, he served in a leadership role for a single life carrier, where he focused on recruitment, development, and motivating independent agents to sell life insurance products. Earlier in his career, he founded Grant Barra Agency, providing all lines of insurance policies under a captive agency agreement. Mr. Barra received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from DeVry University, in addition to earning a certificate in contract law with Harvard University (HarvardX). He is a Chartered Leadership Fellow and a member of the Life Underwriting Training Council at The American College of Financial Services.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Grant to the senior management team given his impressive track record growing revenues and driving profitability within the insurance industry. We look forward to leveraging his skills, as he has built a successful distribution platform for agents to sell life and health, as well as property and casualty insurance products. He brings deep industry relationships and an ability to capitalize on these networks, which will be particularly valuable as we expand our agency partner network, as well as accelerate our M&A strategy. He is also adept at deploying technologies to enhance sales and improve operating efficiency, which will be highly complementary to our own 5MinuteInsure.com platform, which we are expanding beyond the direct-to consumer market. We look forward to providing further updates on these initiatives in the weeks ahead.”

Grant Barra further noted, “There are numerous barriers to entry within the independent agency channel that have prevented many quality agents from breaking away from single carrier agreements. I look forward to building upon Reliance Global Group’s robust infrastructure, as we introduce a new InsurTech platform that will allow access to multiple carriers, backend support and cutting edge technology. In turn, we believe this will make it significantly easier to drive revenue while minimizing the costs to acquire clients.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5MinuteInsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

