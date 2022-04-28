Simio Announces the Simio Solutions Series

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simio is excited to announce its series of interactive webinars designed to provide Simio Software users with tips, techniques, and the best practices required to optimize their simulation and digital twin design and operational processes. The template for the live webinars leverages Simio's interactive, active learning approach and provides attendees with the opportunity to ask practical application questions and receive answers from expert Simio users.

Simio Solutions Series of webinars is billed to start on the 6th of May 2022. The webinar series will run through the year with further webinars added to it on May 20, June 3 and June 17. The first webinar session titled "Simio Results & Dashboard Reports" will demonstrate methods of presenting model results using data visualization in dashboard reports. Simio visualization dashboards are important presentation tools that translate analytical outputs into actionable insights. The dashboards help modelers make data-driven recommendations to business stakeholders using business terminologies.

Adam Sneath, Solutions Engineer at Simio, will introduce attendees to the Simio Results & Dashboard Reports feature in the first webinar of the series. Ryan Welch Luttrell, Solutions Engineer at Simio, will introduce the application of Constraint Logic, an important modeling element of Simio Software in the second webinar slated for the 20th of May. Ryan's webinar will discuss the diverse use cases of Constraint Logic, when to use it, and how it is used.

Webinars from Elizabeth Millar, Application Engineer at Simio, and Katy Ifkovits, Product Engineer at Simio will round up the first wave of the Solution Series. Elizabeth will explore the data-driven approaches that can be employed to quickly build agile simulation and digital twin models with Simio. Katy will introduce attendees to Simio's statistics type - the Periodic Statistics.

"The idea for the series of live webinars was in response to our dedicated user base's request for more information about utilizing Simio's latest features to solve complex operational challenges," said Eric Howard, Vice President of Marketing at Simio LLC. He continued by stating that "we intend to make the webinar series an interactive platform for Simio users to ask technical questions about handling complex design and operational tasks. Simio experts will provide timely tips, techniques, best practices, and applicable insight into optimizing the powerful features Simio Software offers."

