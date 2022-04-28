Deem Honored As Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Oakland, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile-first corporate travel management software provider, was named the winner of two Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Best User Experience, Mobile Corporate Travel App and Achievement in Product Innovation categories in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® for its travel management software, Etta.

Organizations from a variety of industries and of all sizes submitted more than 3700 nominations. Deem’s win for Best User Experience highlights Etta’s focus on its human-centered design and accessibility. Etta is currently the only corporate travel management software that meets the AA-level guidelines for accessibility as defined by the Worldwide Web Consortium.

Deem’s Achievement in Product Innovation win highlights the platform’s modern architecture, fresh brand re-design and innovative features including Travel SafetyCheck, which provides dynamic travel and destination safety information, and accessibility functionality that are built for today’s business traveler.

“Our objective at Deem is to create a modern business travel app for travelers—all travelers—first,” said Deem President David Grace. “Today, that means a mobile-first app that’s designed around providing the information travelers need and the way they use technology. To win two more of these prestigious awards this year is a meaningful validation for our entire team and inspires us to keep evolving for the benefit of travelers and their companies.”

The judges’ responses to Deem’s entries illustrate the impact Etta is making, including these:

“Solid applicant! A human-centered design approach with modern microservices architecture enabled Etta to cater to

business travelers with a consumer-grade experience, and this product is imagined, designed, and made for people

in the future of work.”

“It’s rare to see companies putting a huge effort on accessibility. This app, aside from looking great and easy to use for

general users, seems to have amazing accessibility features. It has a great flow and [is] very straightforward, making it

simple for users to use the app to achieve the result they’re looking for.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Corporate travel software Etta, powered by Deem, makes it easy for business travelers to shop, book, and manage all segments of their trips including flights, hotel, and car transportation.

Etta has won numerous awards for its Travel SafetyCheck feature, accessibility features, and design, and is highly rated by users on G2 and mobile app stores. Deem recently announced a new collaboration with Uber’s enterprise arm, Uber for Business. The new integration will enable business travelers to request on-demand and scheduled rides with Uber for Business directly within the Etta desktop and mobile corporate travel booking platform. Learn more about how Etta’s traveler-centric approach helps stop leakage and save companies time and money at Deem.com.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its award-winning, mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management software, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

