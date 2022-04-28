Medical Marijuana, Inc. Honored as Silver Stevie Award Winner in the 2022 American Business Awards®

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its CEO Blake Schroeder was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Management - Consumer Products category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder received this award for his dedication to his colleagues, customers, and shareholders. Since joining the Company, Schroeder has overseen its incredible revenue growth and has directed its international expansion. Kannaway’s most recent international expansion has been to South Africa where the company is undergoing and enjoying significant growth.

In the judges’ scoring comments, Schroeder was commended for his work to diversify the Company's operations into new continents such as Asia and Africa. He created the processes and procedures to establish offices and warehouses in these areas and used his legal expertise from his years as a lawyer before joining Medical Marijuana, Inc. to create trustworthy relationships with regulatory and legislative bodies in these new market areas.

“It is an honor to receive this award, and I would like to share this recognition with my hardworking team that made our successes over the past few years possible,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “I am very optimistic about the future of our company as we continue our mission to take hemp to every home and create the world’s first global cannabis company.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC in 2019. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

