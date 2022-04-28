Gourmet Salt Market to Generate USD 477.40 Million Revenue by 2028 at 6.17% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Salt Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Gourmet Salt Market Information by Product Type, Category, Claim, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to reach USD 477.40 Million by 2028 at 6.17% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Gourmet salt, sometimes known as bay salt or sea salt, is a form of common salt, however, these varieties are less processed than regular table salt. Because gourmet salt contains multiple contaminants and minute quantities of various minerals, it can cause minor changes in the appearance and flavor of processed foods. Gourmet salt enhances the flavor and distinctive flavor of foods, which is a major factor driving the global gourmet salt market.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the global gourmet salt market include

Morton Salt, Inc. (US)

Saltworks, Inc. (US)

Cargill, Inc. (US)

Murray River Gourmet Salt (Australia)

Cheetham Salt Ltd. (China)

Alaska Pure Sea Salt Co. (US)

Amagansett Sea Salt Co. (US)

Infosa (Spain)

Pyramid Salt Pty.Ltd. (Australia)

Maldon Crystal Salt Company Ltd (UK)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Several variables, including food preservation, typical culinary taste enhancers, and the existence of nutritional value, are likely to fuel the expansion of the gourmet salt industry. Gourmet salt is generated naturally in the ground and comes in a variety of colors, including pink, red, white, and black. Gourmet salt has a higher mineral and iron content than regular salt and is often utilized in the culinary industry to enhance recipes. Consumer preference for various claims such as organic and sodium-free food goods is growing, providing profitable potential for the global gourmet salt market's major players. New cuisine and food exploration are becoming increasingly popular among foodies. Frequent visitors, together with increased media and internet users, have sparked global interest in other cultures, as well as regional and ethnic cuisines. In the last decade, the world has seen a dramatic shift in food trends, giving the foodservice business a lot of room to experiment with new gourmet specialties.

Market Restraints:

However, over the projection period, high product prices, health hazards from sodium overdose, and poor product understanding in developing countries may stymie the worldwide gourmet salt market's expansion. Gourmet salt's high price has a direct impact on the final price of processed foods to which it is added. Gourmet salt is mostly consumed by large-scale food processors or foodservice outlets because to its affordability, and this element is projected to be a key restraining factor over the world.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 has put a lot of pressure on supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as retail outlets and gourmet salt providers. Stockpiles of fresh and processed food, as well as basic culinary components, have become a global phenomena in the last year as a result of rising consumer worry about food. Manufacturers of food goods and the food service industry are expanding their purchases of gourmet salt from suppliers. During the lockdown, however, logistics remained the most pressing worry. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world has resulted in more limitations on vehicle movement. Because the world economy is under severe strain as a result of the pandemic, the impact on global trade and supply chains is expanding as a result of diminished global investment flows. Gourmet salt is also widely utilized in the food production and service industries. Several food production units and foodservice outlets were allowed to operate with restricted working hours and footfalls due to regulatory limitations around the world. As a result, there has been uncertainty in the transportation business, as well as a demand-supply mismatch. In the years ahead, however, increasing relaxation of government rules and the accelerating growth of the e-commerce business are likely to alleviate the global supply/demand imbalance.

Market Segmentation

The global gourmet salt market is classified into Himalayan salt, fleur de sel, sel gris, smoked & roasted salt, flavored salt, and others based on product type.

The global gourmet salt market has been divided into two categories: refined and unrefined.

The global gourmet salt market is divided into three categories: organic, sodium-free/low sodium, and conventional.

The global gourmet salt market has been divided into four categories based on application: bakery & confectionery; meat, poultry, & seafood; soups, sauces, & savory; and others.

Regional Insights:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the geographies that make up the worldwide gourmet salt market.

In 2020, the European gourmet salt market held the largest share of the global market. The existence of popular cuisines and the growing growth of the HoReCa industry can be credited to the region's gourmet salt market's rise. Gourmet salt sales in Europe have been boosted by a growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of scratch cooking and the popularity of culinary shows hosted by online influencers. In addition, the growing usage of gourmet salt in meat and pastry items, as well as a high demand for healthy food ingredients, are propelling the regional industry forward.

North America is expected to be a lucrative market for gourmet salt producers. The rising food service business in the region is driving regional market expansion. Rising trends such as creative culinary items, as well as the distinct flavor imparted by gourmet salt in a variety of delicacies, are propelling the regional gourmet salt market forward. During the projection period, these factors are projected to raise demand for gourmet salt in the region.

