Serco Wins $40 Million Naval Sea Systems Command Undersea Surveillance Product Support Facility Contract

HERNDON, VA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a new prime contract, Naval Sea Systems Command Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS) Product Support Facility (PSF), with the PMS 485 PEO Undersea Warfare Systems, Maritime Surveillance Systems Program Office. The contract has a total estimated value of $39.8 million, if all options are exercised. It includes a one-year base period plus four option years.

Serco will provide life cycle logistics support and product support facility operations for all IUSS ship and shore systems worldwide. Work under the contract will be performed primarily at the IUSS Operations Support Center in Virginia Beach, VA.

The Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS) mission is to provide global maritime acoustic surveillance and timely, accurate antisubmarine warfare (ASW) reporting using persistent, long-range, fixed, and mobile systems. This mission is accomplished through detection, classification, tracking, reporting and dissemination of data on surface ships, submarines, and high interest aircraft. Additional mission areas include gathering long-term oceanographic and geophysical information, support of environmental assessment projects, marine mammal research and counter-narcotics efforts.

“The Serco team is proud to have been selected to support IUSS and their mission,” said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Serco has a 15-year history of working with the U.S. Navy’s integrated undersea surveillance systems. We understand how critical the IUSS component is to the Navy’s anti-submarine and undersea warfare capabilities.”