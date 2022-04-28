Sol Systems Acquires 37 MW Illinois Solar Project from Lightrock Power

Washington, DC, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Washington, DC.-based Sol Systems, LLC, announced the acquisition of a 37-megawatt (MWdc) solar development project in Morgan County, Illinois from Lightrock Power. Sol Systems acquired the project through an RFP process executed on LevelTen Energy’s Asset Marketplace and it is part of Sol Systems’ growth strategy to scale its Impact + InfrastructureTM platform across the US.

“This acquisition builds on Sol Systems’ significant utility-scale footprint in Illinois,” said Patty Rollin, Senior Vice President, Development at Sol Systems. “We are eager to kick-off the construction phase of the Prairie Creek project which will bring local clean energy and community opportunity to the region.”

Sol Systems will develop, own, and operate the project. Once complete, the project will produce enough solar energy annually to power over 5,000 homes and offset the equivalent of over 9,000 passenger vehicles’ emissions for one year. As long-term owner and operator, Sol Systems will work to enable local employment opportunities and additional community benefits.

"Over the last two years we have developed sites in the USA and UK totaling 1GW. Our team remain focused on creating further opportunities to accelerate the transition to renewable energy" said Benjamin Davies, Co-Founder of Lightrock Power.

“Through the Asset Marketplace, LevelTen Energy provides a centralized platform for renewable energy project developers and financiers to easily buy and sell their projects. We are happy that our platform enabled the connection between Sol Systems and Lightrock Power, both of whom are doing pioneering work to accelerate the clean energy transition and build local resiliency,” said Patrick Worrall, Vice President of Asset Marketplace, LevelTen Energy.

To learn more about the project, visit www.prairiecreeksolar.com.

About Sol Systems

Founded in 2008, Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. To date, Sol has developed and/or financed over 1 GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides services to nearly 18,000 customers across the US. The company is actively developing over 1.5 GWs of new solar projects across the US. Sol Systems works with its team, partners, and clients to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com

About Lightrock Power

Lightrock Power is a small and experienced team based in the UK. They develop solar farms across the country and have delivered a number of successful operational projects. They focus on wildlife-friendly schemes that can be sensitively designed into the landscape, helping meet national and local authority renewable energy targets. They want to make a difference and are passionate about doing the right thing for our planet, communities and natural habitats. More about Lightrock power can be found at their website – www.lightrockpower.com.

About LevelTen Energy

LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world’s largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.