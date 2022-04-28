AgEagle Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Award for XCELLENCE in Technology

WICHITA, Kan., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that the Company was named the third place winner in the Hardware and Systems Design category of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) for its eBee TAC™ Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). AgEagle was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants for their work in uncrewed systems technology. Winners were publicly congratulated during the Technology Innovation XCELLENCE awards ceremony during AUVSI XPONENTIAL on Wednesday, April 27 in Orlando, Florida.



Barrett Mooney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle, stated, “We are very proud that our eBee TAC continues to earn such high industry praise and recognition for its technological innovation and powerful capabilities. It is a direct reflection of the hard work and engineering skill of our team which remains obsessed with delivering advanced autonomous robotics solutions that set the bar for excellence and high performance.”

Following a decade of development by senseFly, an AgEagle company, eBee-branded drones have been the best-selling commercial fixed wing UAS in the U.S. over the past three consecutive years, according to data supplied by the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). Recently Blue UAS approved for procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies, the NDAA compliant eBee TAC operates in disconnected environments, providing a higher accuracy mobile solution to map and locally share aerial imagery data on rapidly changing field conditions to analyze and provide near real-time situational awareness to ground forces. Weighing only 3.5 pounds and featuring a digital camouflage skin for increased stealth and up to 90 minutes flight time and silent mission mode, the eBee TAC can be rapidly deployed, from assembly to hand-launch, in three minutes by a single user to generate 3D modeling, terrain and thermal maps.

“During AUVSI’s 50th anniversary year, we are celebrating the accomplishments of the uncrewed systems industry within the last half-century, reflecting on lessons learned, and looking ahead to our vision for the future,” said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. “The 2022 XCELLENCE award winners represent some of the leading innovations and organizations that will help us reach our shared vision of assured autonomy.”

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading, and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition. For more information about AUVSI visit AUVSI.org. For more information about the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards and XPONENTIAL 2022, visit xponential.org.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle is a global UAV industry pioneer engaged in delivering a unified line of high-performance drones, sensors and software that have earned the longstanding trust and fidelity of customers in more than 70 countries worldwide. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in a broad range of commercial verticals, as well as for U.S. government agencies, all branches of the U.S. military and allied nations. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com .

