The Film Detective is Heating Up with Sizzling Sunday Pre-Code Marathons

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, is heating up this spring with a Sizzling Sunday line-up of weekly Pre-Code marathons.

Suggestive, smart, and a favorite amongst classic film fans, The Film Detective's Sizzling Sunday Pre-Code Marathons will feature classics like Bird of Paradise (1932), starring Dolores del Río and Joel McCrea; Mr. Robinson Crusoe (1932), starring Douglas Fairbanks; and I Cover the Waterfront (1933), starring Claudette Colbert.

In honor of Asian American Heritage Month, Asian American pioneers in cinema will be honored, including an Anna May Wong mini-marathon, featuring A Study in Scarlet (1933) and Lady from Chungking (1942), and features from Philip Ahn, including Impact (1949) and Something to Sing About (1937).

The Film Detective's newest original series, Classic Films for Kids, hosted by author Jennifer Churchill and her sidekick Weston, will feature family-friendly classics on Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET, including The Jungle Book (1942), starring Sabu; The Magic Sword (1962), starring Basil Rathbone; and Steamboat Bill Jr. (1928), starring Buster Keaton.

Marathons in May on The Film Detective will include birthday anniversary marathons in honor of Vincent Price, including House on Haunted Hill (1959), The Bat (1959), and The Last Man on Earth (1964), and John Wayne, featuring Angel and the Badman (1947) and McLintock! (1963).

Newly restored features coming to The Film Detective this month will include stunning prints of Anna May Wong classics, including Bombs Over Burma (1942), Lady from Chungking (1942), and The Toll of the Sea (1922), and the film noir classic Pitfall (1948), starring Lizabeth Scott, Dick Powell, and Jane Wyatt.

The Film Detective classic film and television app is available to stream on web, iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. For more information on The Film Detective, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

