High Pressure Processing Equipment Market is Extrapolated to Reach a Value of USD 430 Mn by 2026

NEWARK, Del., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has identified few of the major trends governing the overall market for high pressure processing equipment (HPPE). In brief, rapid adoption of high pressure processing technique among premium juice manufacturers, automation and technological innovation and growing number of HPP tolling service providers are playing a major role in shaping the market trajectories currently.



Hiperbaric S.A - Most Successful Player in Recent Years

According to the report, Hiperbaric S.A a prominent manufacturer of high pressure processing equipment is the current leader in the global market as the company’s hold over the North American region is substantially strong.

FMI’s Insights on Growth Factors

FMI indicates that the growing demand for processed, packaged and ready-to-eat food products worldwide is encouraging the use of high pressure processing equipment in food and beverage industry.

Growing health concerns and increasing awareness amongst consumers on health benefits from “clean label” food is projected to influence the market growth during 2016 to 2026.

Implementation of stringent regulatory norms pertaining to food safety, especially in North American and West European countries are compelling food processing companies to install efficient HPP equipment in processing plants.



The adoption rate of HPP equipment for cold pasteurisation in F&B industry is one the major parameters based on which the global market size has been calculated. FMI forecasts the global high pressure processing equipment market to witness a CAGR of over 13 % in terms of value and a CAGR of 12.3% in terms of volume between 2016 and 2026. The US$ 133.5 Million HPP equipment market is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of over US$ 350.5 Million during the assessment period.

High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Survey by Category

By Application:

Fruits & Vegetables

Juice & Beverages

Meat

Sea Food

Other



By Product Type:

Below 100 Liters

100 Litres-300 Liters

Above 300 Liters



By Vessel Arrangement:

Vertical

Horizontal

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Competitive Dashboard

Apart from Hiperbaric S.A, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd, Multivac Group, Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co., Ltd, Avure technologies, and Kobe Steel, Ltd., are some of other key players operating in the global market for high pressure processing equipment.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Market Volume Analysis

3.2. Pricing Analysis

3.2.1. Pricing Assumptions

3.2.2. Price Projections Per Region

3.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

3.3.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.4. Market Overview

3.4.1. Value Chain

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunity

TOC Continued…

