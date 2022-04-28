Two Discovery Senior Living Team Members Appointed to Argentum's 2022 LEAD Program Cohort

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") has announced that team members Christian Steil and Savannah Rogers will be part of the second-ever Argentum Leadership Advancement & Development (LEAD) Program cohort after their nominations were chosen by the Program's Steering Committee earlier this month.

Steil and Rogers were nominated by top-ranking Discovery executives to take part in the selective, half-year educational and networking cooperative, which is presented by seniors housing industry association Argentum. The LEAD program is designed to provide emerging leaders a unique skill-building and development curriculum with firsthand executive insights, informative salon sessions, a team-based leadership project, and the opportunity to forge beneficial relationships with other, emerging leaders in the seniors housing space.

In being accepted into this year's Argentum LEAD Program, Steil and Rogers will follow in the path of Discovery's Vice President of Marketing, Heidi LaVanway, who was a member of the inaugural LEAD Program cohort in 2020-2021. The 2022 cohort will first assemble in person and kick off program-sponsored activities at the Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference, May 16-18 in Minneapolis, MN.

"I'm sincerely honored to be selected and to have this opportunity to learn from and work alongside fellow senior living industry leaders," said Steil, who works as Regional Director of Sales for the Discovery Commons National Brand. "Especially as our industry emerges from the pandemic, this year's LEAD initiatives provide critical forums to originate and explore new ideas for evolving the industry, solving modern-day challenges and meeting the ever-changing needs of the next generation of seniors."

Rogers, who serves as Divisional Director of Culinary for Discovery regional management company Morada Senior Living, said, "I am extremely grateful to be selected for this year's Argentum LEAD program. "It is an honor to be recognized…and I'm more energized than ever to acquire through the Program new skills and knowledge to better serve our company, current and future residents and our industry as a whole."

Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a portfolio of 110 communities across 19 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 13,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

