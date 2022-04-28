French English

Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 28 April 2022: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR00140085W6) announces that its 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French financial market authority, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on 28 April 2022. This document is available on MRM’s website (www.mrminvest.com) and on AMF’s website.

The Universal Registration Document includes the 2021 annual financial report and the corporate governance report.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR00140085W6 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

