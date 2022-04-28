Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V. 2021 Annual Report

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION.

AMSTERDAM, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V. (“Pegasus Entrepreneurs”), the special purpose acquisition company (''SPAC'') focused on European growth companies, today published its annual report for the year 2021.



The full report can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Pegasus Entrepreneurs website via the following link:

https://www.pegasuseurope.com/images/uploads/documents/PEACE_Annual_Report_2021.pdf

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@pegasuseurope.com

Media Relations (FinElk): pegasus@finelk.eu

Robin Haddrill / Cornelia Schnepf : +44 7920 016 203 / +44 7387 108 998

General Enquiries: info@pegasuseurope.com

About Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V.

Pegasus Entrepreneurs is a SPAC focused on entrepreneurial European growth companies. Backed by serial entrepreneur Pierre Cuilleret and institutional sponsors Tikehau Capital SCA and Financière Agache, Pegasus Entrepreneurs successfully raised €210 million in gross offering proceeds and listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: PEACE and PEACW) on 10 December 2021. Pegasus Entrepreneurs is now targeting a business combination with a European headquartered business that has a track record of achieving high growth and has a clear growth and value creation plan which can be further developed with the expertise, additional capital and a listing obtained by entering into a business combination.

For further information please visit www.pegasuseurope.com/investor-relations/peace

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION

This announcement and Pegasus Entrepreneurs financial report for the year 2021 referenced in this announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on Pegasus Entrepreneurs’ current expectations and projections regarding a Business Combination, the business, the economy and other future conditions of Pegasus Entrepreneurs and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', "aims", "forecasts", "continues", ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the current view of Pegasus Entrepreneurs with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Pegasus Entrepreneurs business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and Pegasus Entrepreneurs undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.