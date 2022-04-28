Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Selects 22 Students for Summer 2022 Diversity Internship Program

Washington, D.C., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC), which partners with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), announces the selection of 22 undergraduate and graduate students for the summer 2022 SAMHSA Internship Program.

The SAMHSA Internship Program is specifically designed to equip graduate students and recent undergraduates from underrepresented populations to work in the public health field. The program is fundamental to SAMHSA’s efforts to reduce disparities in mental health and/or substance use disorders by building a diverse behavioral health workforce.

“We are honored to partner with SAMHSA on this important internship program and we’re excited to have recruited highly talented students from diverse backgrounds who have a passion for public health and who want to make a difference,” says Kelly Eaton, TWC’s Chief Academic Officer and Senior Vice President.

The interns selected for the 10-week summer 2022 internship, their current or most recent degree programs and universities are:

Kristen Amick, Master of Public Health, New York University

Clarissa Bennett, Master of Science in Social Work, University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Hannah Berendzen, PhD Human Development, University of Texas at Austin

Liba Blumberger, Doctor of Public Health, Pennsylvania State University

Alyssa Carrasco, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, University of Texas at Austin

Karlyn Conery, Master of Public Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Ninfa Cruz, Master of Public Health, Texas A & M University

Mary Davis, Master of Public Policy, University of Virginia

Devin Diggs, Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience and Behavior, University of Notre Dame

Jorge Garcia-Cordero, Master of Public Health, George Mason University

Amanda Greene, Master of Public Health, George Washington University

Ellen Gurung, Master of Public Health, George Mason University

Arushi Ishwar, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Haverford College

Eunice Larbi, Master of Public Health, Mercer University

Edward Owsley-Longino, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Xavier University

Heather Partridge, Bachelor of Science in Accounting, University of Maryland Global Campus

Ritik Patel, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, East Carolina University

Melissa Riggs, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Computer Science, University of Maryland Global Campus

Jessie Sadel, Bachelor of Science in Public Health, American University

Emirrah Sanders, Master of Public Health, Meharry Medical College

Ashree Shah, Master of Health Administration, University of Maryland College Park

Daquan Smith, Master of Science in Health Policy and Administration, University of Southern Mississippi

In this federally funded full-time internship, interns gain practical experience through projects, special assignments, or research that supports federal, state, and community-based programs, policies, and best practices in the prevention and treatment of substance abuse and mental illness. Each intern receives a stipend of $5,000-$7,590, depending on the length of the internships. They also receive round-trip airfare for in-person internships and housing (if needed) at a reduced rate.

Internship opportunities in the SAMHSA program are in a variety of fields, including:

Substance abuse and mental health prevention and treatment

Federal, state, and local government policies and regulations

Health IT

Program administration, operations, and management

Research and data analysis

Communications and social marketing

Grant management

For eligibility information, benefits, application deadlines and program dates, please visit the TWC website at https://twc.edu/programs/samhsa-internship-program.

About The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars

The Washington Center is the largest and most established student internship program in Washington, D.C. Since our founding, we’ve helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each student’s experience to be truly transformative.

About the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA's mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities.