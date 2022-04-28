Squeeze Strengthens Its Position as the Leader in Sales Experience With Launch of New Company Website

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) Provider, is excited to announce the launch of their new company website, GoSqueeze.com, effective immediately. Under the direction of Paul Shin, Chief Marketing Officer at Squeeze, the Utah-based company redesigned, optimized, and reconstructed their site to better showcase their brand and services while creating a simple and easy-to-use customer experience.

The new website reflects the company culture of modern professionalism and highlights their commitment to providing a quality experience for clients and employees alike. It features a simplified layout with pages dedicated to the services they offer, including new client acquisition and business development, and the industries they work with. Other pages were constructed to allow visitors the opportunity to learn more about the Squeeze leadership team, explore current career openings, and browse the company blog.

This new website marks another milestone in Squeeze's business expansion within the past year. Along with opening a new office in Logan, UT, on March 1, Squeeze continues to be recognized both locally and nationally for their rapid growth as a company.

"Our goal was to create a website that reflected our culture of authenticity as well as our commitment to integrity and excellence in business," said Carson Poppenger, President of Squeeze. "We feel strongly that the change of our domain from SqueezeMedia.com to GoSqueeze.com better reflects our organization as a platform to help your brand grow. We are pleased with the new design and content and excited for the future."

About Squeeze

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead-generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company currently has over 400 employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands "squeeze" the greatest return on leads generated.

