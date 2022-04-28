Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc. With Top Safety Honor

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc. for the successful renewal of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This is the third time the Las Vegas facility has earned this top safety honor.

Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc. partnered with SCATS consultants to develop its comprehensive employee safety program and strives toward continuous growth.

"SCATS has been our team's closest health and safety ally," said Aiko Hatano, Human Resources Business Partner, Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc. "The SHARP designation is culture-changing and it will have a lasting impact on the health and safety standards for our employees and our workplace."

Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc. is part of an elite group of businesses that have renewed their status with SHARP by maintaining exemplary health and safety protocols. Participation in the no-cost program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc. has partnered with SCATS' safety experts since first opening its facility - it's been incredible to see how our teamwork has helped them achieve high safety standards from the start," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. "It's an honor to support teams like this who prioritize employees' health and well-being every day."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days-away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants may receive up to a three-year deferral from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information or for a schedule of free training courses offered by SCATS, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Sega Sammy Creation Inc.

SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC. is a Japan-based company established in June 2013. The company opened its U.S. facility in Nevada in October of 2018. We manufacture exciting and never-before-seen gaming machines by utilizing the diverse resources from the SEGA SAMMY GROUP. For more information about the company, visit segasammycreation.com/en.

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

The Nevada On-Site Consultation program (SCATS), at the time of initial publication of this document (4/2022), is funded by a cooperative agreement for $1,001,105 federal funds, which constitutes 34.5% percent of the program budget. 0% percent, or $ 0.00 of the program budget, is financed through non-governmental sources.

