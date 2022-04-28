Namely Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award by The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today. This is the second award won by Namely for its excellence in customer service this year. The company was also named one of G2’s Best HR Products for 2022.



During 2020 and 2021, Namely refocused its business strategy and committed to gaining a deeper understanding of its customer needs, emphasizing personalized support, and improving efficiencies and time enhancements. As part of this effort, the company introduced a reimagined approach to customer service that resulted in a significant increase in its average Net Promoter Score, Customer Satisfaction Score, and implementation Net Promoter Score.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Namely CEO Larry Dunivan said, “The last two years have created significant challenges for mid-sized companies, as they sought to recruit and engage employees while ensuring HR and payroll were operating flawlessly regardless of the work environment. The dynamic nature of this new normal prompted Namely to reimagine its customer service packages so we’re able to support our clients every step of the way, every day. It’s an honor to have our team’s efforts recognized by the Stevie Awards.”

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Additional details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Namely

Distinguished by its intense commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR technology leader Namely is an employer of choice that helps mid-sized employers and their employees thrive. Delivering and streamlining the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and analytics from a single platform, Namely also offers Managed Payroll and Benefits services. The company further differentiates the client experience through personalized service and easy-to-use applications. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than seventy nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.