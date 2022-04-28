Demand for Global Online Language Learning Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 28.5 Billion Mark, at 18.8% CAGR Growth By 2028 | e-learning Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Online Language Learning Market By Product (Institutional Learners and Individual Learners), By Language (Japanese, German, French, Chinese, Spanish, English, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

What is the size of the online language learning market?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Language Learning Market size & share was valued at 14.2 (USD billion) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 28.5 (USD billion) by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 18.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Online Language Learning? How big is the Online Language Learning Market?

Report Overview:

Online language learning is student-centered, allowing for the customization and modularization of knowledge while also ensuring maximum flexibility and exemplifying the qualities of active learning in the teaching mode. Geographic expansion and globalization are expanding cultural diversity and communication patterns, necessitating the development of linguistic courses and programs.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 28.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Pearson ELT, Wall Street English, EF Education First, Berlitz Languages, Inlingua International, Rosetta Stone, Vipkid, New Oriental, Dexway, Macmillan Education, Eleutian Technology, Live Language, Duolingo, Linguatronics, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Babbel, Sanako Corporation, iTutorGroup, Busuu, 51talk, and SANS Inc., among others Key Segment By Product, Language, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa



Global Online Language Learning Market: Dynamics

The expanding range of tourism developments, as well as the rising demand for online courses, may act as catalysts in the global online language learning market. In the majority of countries, education is regarded not only as a human right but also as a responsibility to ensure residents' and governments' access to basic education. National governments also announce an instant increase in education investment to support the global education crisis. Simple information access, focus on virtual reality, a powerful approach, and the incorporation of cutting-edge technology are driving forces of the size of the online language learning market.

Furthermore, improved education, soaring technology & phone users, and international corporations' multilingual choice provide people working in the total online language learning market with immense opportunities for growth. However, many companies are unsure of the basics of online language learning, which is predicted to stifle the market's growth. Furthermore, internet access is not available in every part of the world, restricting market growth.

Online Language Learning Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

E-learning, which involves teaching remotely via digital networks, has exploded in popularity since the COVID-19 epidemic forced all educational institutions to close. According to the World Economic Forum, COVID-19 infection varies by location or country, and the pandemic has shuttered schools for almost 1.3 billion children in 185 nations. According to UNESCO, country-wide closures affect almost 62 percent of the world's student population, and the pandemic affected 1.75 billion students as of June 2020. As a result, organisations looking to extend their user base are currently developing free membership apps.

During the outbreak, most businesses closed and non-critical overseas travel was banned to ensure the safety of their employees and contain the disease. Also, most organisations allow employees to work from home, which is unavoidable nowadays. As a result, professionals are increasingly interested in learning new languages to improve their abilities and competitiveness in global marketplaces. As a result, the pandemic is expected to boost the language learning market's growth during the coming year.

Online Language Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

Globalization and the increasing demand for cross-border communication are propelling the market forward

The global online language learning market is segregated on the basis of product, language, and region. By product, the market is divided into institutional learners and individual learners. In 2020, the individual learner's segment commanded the largest proportion of the market. Rising internet accessibility, an increase in mobile phone customer base, and the consistent release of mobile applications at reasonable rates by major players are among the factors driving this segment's growth. By language, the market is divided into Japanese, German, French, Spanish, English, and others.

Because of growing globalization, awareness of developing English language skills, priority for English over other languages, and implementation of English as a global language, the English language accounted for the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2020. Mandarin Chinese, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period given the rapidly changing worldwide trade & economic circumstances, soaring deals with Chinese companies, expanding education opportunities in China, and industry expansion in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global online language learning market include -

Pearson ELT

Wall Street English

EF Education First

Berlitz Languages

Inlingua International

Rosetta Stone

Vipkid

New Oriental

Dexway

Macmillan Education

Eleutian Technology

Live Language

Duolingo

Linguatronics

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Babbel

Sanako Corporation

iTutorGroup

Busuu

51talk

SANS Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to our research analyst's study, the Online Language Learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18.8%.

The Online Language Learning market was valued at around US$ 14.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28.5 billion, by 2028.

By Product, Individual learner’s segment controlled the greatest share of the online language learning industry in 2020. Rising internet accessibility, growing mobile phone client base, and big players consistently releasing mobile applications at reasonable prices are fueling this segment's growth.

Based on language, the English language segment held the highest share of the online language learning market in 2020. However, Mandarin Chinese is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

Flexible pricing structures enable market expansion and create opportunities for growth.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global online language learning market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top five global online language learning players?

How will the market look like in five years?

What are the online language learning market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the online language learning market's CAGR and size be during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region

Due to factors such as rising admissions in online higher education, the rapid expansion of multinational companies, a substantial young population looking for better job opportunities, growing smartphone penetration, rising digitalization of content, government plans for national online education networks, and teacher shortages in rapidly developing countries, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

March 2020: Sanako Corporation announced the availability of a subscription service for Sanako Connect, a new remote classroom learning solution for schools. Sanako Connect enables teachers and students to access sessions from any location using a Chromebook, laptop, or tablet, as well as text and audio-based communication tools between students and teachers.

Sanako Corporation announced the availability of a subscription service for Sanako Connect, a new remote classroom learning solution for schools. Sanako Connect enables teachers and students to access sessions from any location using a Chromebook, laptop, or tablet, as well as text and audio-based communication tools between students and teachers. April 2020: Rosetta Stone Inc. announced that all consumer subscribers will receive unlimited free language tutoring. The company commits to providing users with live tutoring from native speakers who can assist language learners in practicing a new language by speaking and listening in an interactive way.

The global online language learning market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Institutional Learners

Individual Learners

By Language

Japanese

German

French

Spanish

English

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



