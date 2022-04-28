Carbonate Minerals Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 80 Bn By The End of 2029

NEWARK, Del., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widespread usage of paper in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector boosts the growth of the paper industry, which eventually leads to escalation of demand for carbonate minerals that are used in manufacturing paper.



Registering revenues of more than US$ 53 Bn in 2022, global carbonate minerals market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 – 2029. Furthermore, carbonate minerals are used as both building materials and as an ingredient in cement. Flourishing construction industry is thus another major factor that creates positive prospects for the growth of carbonate minerals market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-309

Key Takeaways – Carbonate Minerals Market Study

The paper industry, particularly for printing and writing paper, is found to be the largest user of carbonate minerals, which is either used as a filler or as a coating on paper.

The finishing characteristics of paper such as gloss, whiteness, and ink are determined by the combination of minerals used. The rise in usage of calcium carbonate in the manufacturing of paper for improving the finishing of paper is correspondingly enhancing the demand for carbonate minerals.

Carbonate minerals have extensive applications in the construction industry. These minerals are present in the form of components of the binding agent in aggregates, mudstones, sandstone, and coal.

Carbonate minerals are widely used in paints & coatings as they improve brightness and helps to improve reliability and consistency of the coating, resulting in increased demand over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is leading the carbonate minerals market by virtue of continuous growth in the building and construction industry in developing countries from this region like China and India.



While carbonate minerals market is primarily driven by demand from construction and paper & pulp industries, the preference towards using carbonate minerals in the paints & coatings is expected to increase the demand for carbonate minerals in the foreseeable future.

Carbonate Minerals Market Participant Insights

The market for carbonate minerals has remained competitive with the presence of giant players with expertise in advanced manufacturing. With the aim of sustaining their positions in the market in the long run, solidification of the supply chain in regions such as the Middle East & Africa, APEJ, and Japan will be the key strategy adopted by market participants. Furthermore, players give importance to compliance with quality standards for production, while catering to the specific demands from the end users.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-309

Why Demand for Carbonate Minerals is Rising in the U.S.?

The U.S. is projected to account for approximately 67.5% of the North America carbonate minerals market in 2029. In 2022, the market is expected to grow by 6.5% year-on-year, reaching a valuation of US$ 7,260.7 Mn by the end of 2022.

High investments in advanced mining technologies is augmenting the sales of carbonate minerals in the country. Private construction sector is growing with significant growth rate and contributes to more than 70% share in the construction industry. Moreover, the presence of leading companies like Minerals Technologies, Inc., IMERYS Carbonates LLC, and Huber Engineered Materials is expected to bolster the growth of these minerals in the country.

What Lies in Future?

The construction industry has witnessed considerable growth across the globe and this growth is expected to persist over the forecast period correspondingly supporting the growth in demand for carbonate minerals. Moreover, innovations and advancements in mining technology, especially in countries from the Middle East & Africa region, are creating new growth avenues for players in the global carbonate minerals market.

Carbonate Minerals Markey by Category

By Mineral Type:

Calcite

Magnesite

Aragonite

Smithsonite

Dolomite



By Source Type:

Natural

Synthetic

By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Paints and Coatings

Plastic and Rubber

Paper and Pulp

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-309

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope

2.3. Parent Market Overview

3. Global Carbonate Minerals Market Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

3.1. Historical Market Volume (Kilo Tons) Analysis, 2014-2021

3.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Kilo Tons) Projections, 2022-2029

3.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4. Global Carbonate Minerals Market - Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Break-up

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis

TOC Continued…

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials

Scouring Agent Market : The global scouring agent market size is expected to reach US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022 and US$ 8.4 Billion in 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit growth at an astonishing CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Tire Cord Fabric Market : The global tire cord fabric market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 9.4 Billion in 2032 and it is likely to exhibit growth at an astonishing CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Removable Wallpaper Market : The removable wallpaper market is expected to strengthen its hold at a strong CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

Isodecanol Market : The isodecanol market is expected to expand its roots at a promising CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The global market holds an estimated revenue of US$ 1.31 Bn in 2022 and is likely to cross US$ 2.12 Bn by the end of 2032

Dimethyldichlorosilane Market: The dimethyldichlorosilane market is expected to expand its roots at a promising CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/carbonate-minerals-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs