Jefferson Lines Partners with State of Oklahoma to Provide Transportation between Fayetteville and Tulsa

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines has introduced direct interline connection for passengers traveling between Fayetteville, AR and Tulsa, OK. Since its launch on April 12, 2022, passengers have already begun to experience the new ease in travel across state borders.



“Jefferson Lines has been a proud interline bus partner in Oklahoma since 1981,” says Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines. “Our new partnership with the State of Oklahoma DOT not only provides more convenient departures and arrival opportunities for passengers, but also decreases motorcoach travel time by 50%, creates same-day round-trip travel, and ultimately creates a more reliable, affordable, and convenient travel option into Oklahoma.”

Jefferson’s new service directly benefits the communities of Fayetteville, West Siloam Springs and Tulsa, with future plans for an additional stop in Locust Grove, OK along the way. Among the many advantages this daily, round-trip service offers to residents and visitors in both States is the valuable connectivity between university campuses. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is now connected to Oklahoma State University (OSU) in both Tulsa and Stillwater thanks to Jefferson’s coordination with Big Orange Bus (BOB). Passengers will continue to experience the same great amenities they have come to expect while onboard Jefferson Lines: free passenger Wi-Fi, reclining seats, individual climate control, and the Jefferson Clean Commitment.

For more information regarding bus stops, departure and arrival times, as well as pricing, please visit Jefferson Lines online at www.JeffersonLines.com.

