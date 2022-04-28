Baltic Horizon Fund declares quarterly cash distribution of approx. EUR 1.56 million to investors

English Estonian

Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) has approved a cash distribution of approx. 1.17% of the Fund’s Q1 2022 weighted average net asset value to its unitholders. This equals approx. EUR 1.56 million in total and EUR 0.013 per unit. The pay-out represents an increased rolling distribution yield of 6.3% for the past 12 months based on the closing unit price on the last day of Q1 2022 on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

In Q1 2022, the Fund generated an unaudited Generated Net Cash Flow (GNCF) from operations of approx. EUR 1.9 million. The Fund aims to have the distribution rate at 80% of quarterly GNCF and reinvest the remaining 20% into ongoing projects to boost future cash flows and property values. In total, the Fund has paid out EUR 7.18 million from the operating results of the last twelve months (EUR 1.32 million from Q2 2021, EUR 2.03 million from Q3 2021, EUR 2.27 million from Q4 2021 and EUR 1.56 million from Q1 2022).

Payments will be distributed from the Fund on 18 May 2022. The ex-date is on 13 May 2022. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined according to a unitholders list as of 16 May 2022 end of the business day in the T2S settlement system (Record date).

For additional information please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 19:15 EET on the 28th of April 2022.