Fleet Reaches 1.65 Million Devices Enrolled, Raises Series A at a $100M Valuation for Open Source Device Management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet, an open-source device management platform that helps developers, security teams, and IT professionals track and secure their organization's laptops and servers, today announced $5M in seed funding. Investors include CRV, Mike Arpaia, Nico Waisman of Lyft, Greg Martin of Sumo Logic, Jack Naglieri of Panther Labs, Ezra Olubi of Stripe, and Sid Sijbrandij.

"It's amazing to see how much traction Fleet has generated over the past year," said Sid Sijbrandij, owner of Open Core Ventures and CEO of GitLab. "The team emerged from a small community of Fleet open source maintainers to build an enterprise-grade business serving customers worldwide. It's a real testament to the growing market demand and adoption for open-source software."

Over the past year, the platform has seen continuous adoption and contributions by IT and security engineers at companies like Uber, Atlassian, Heroku, Dropbox, Square, Ernst & Young, Wayfair, Yubico, Schrödinger, and Gusto who use Fleet to automate, manage and understand their laptops and servers in real-time.

Fleet gives teams quick, reliable access to data about the production servers, employee laptops, and other devices they manage - no matter the operating system. Users can search for any device data using SQL queries, which makes it faster to respond to incidents and automate IT. Fleet can also be used to monitor vulnerabilities, battery health, software, and even EDR and MDM tools like Crowdstrike, Munki, Jamf, and Carbon Black, to help confirm that those platforms are working how administrators "think" they are.

"It's great to see the new release of Fleet containing some cool new features, open APIs, and best-in-class support that make osquery much more usable in practical environments," said Mike Arpaia, co-creator of osquery and partner at Moonfire Ventures.

"With over 1.65 million devices enrolled to date, it's been an exciting first year for our team at Fleet. When we created osquery at Facebook in 2014, we always imagined open-source as the answer for endpoint visibility. Today, Fleet fulfills that vision, and more," said Zach Wasserman, Fleet co-founder and CTO.

"We believe the future of device management is bigger than MDM," said Fleet's CEO Mike McNeil. "It's cross platform, developer-friendly, universal, and most importantly, open source."

For more information on Fleet, visit www.fleetdm.com.

About Fleet

Fleet Device Management builds open-source software to manage and secure computing infrastructure: employee laptops, cloud servers, and more. Its device management platform helps IT and security teams build trust within their organization, while getting their jobs done more effectively. The company is dedicated to making Fleet the best management platform for osquery, the leading open-source endpoint agent. Fleet is hiring.

