Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording Device Market to Hit USD 287.42 Million by 2030 Registering a CAGR of 38.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording Device Market” information by Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 287.42 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 38.8% by 2030.

HAMR Device Market Scope:

The heat-assisted magnetic recording device market is growing rapidly. HAMR technology enables increased hard drive storage capacity by fitting more data bits/ gains. Therefore, hard drive manufacturing companies are investing heavily in implementing HAMR to offer hard drives with more than 40TB capacities and 100TB capacity.

The highest-capacity data storage is crucial to avail inexpensive digital technology, and HAMR is one of the potential solutions to address the need for higher storage densities.

Dominant Key Players on HAMR Device Market Covered are:

Seagate Technology LLC (US)

Western Digital Corporation (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

HAMR uses a laser diode for heating up the media area where data is written, supporting the writing process using heat energy. This allows writing with lesser magnetic energy and a smaller write head, which then helps achieve a higher storage density. The energy requirement impacts operating costs in large installations.

The continued evolution of storage in the Cloud depends on the commercial introduction of heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR). This technology with high magnetic anisotropy would normally be untradeable under available magnetic fields. This high anisotropy guarantees thermal stability necessary for major increases in storage density.

However, there are some prominent concerns about the long-term reliability of laser diodes that lead to thermal challenges. HAMR requirements and its numerous interdisciplinary materials challenges include low-loss optical materials, high-temperature/efficient plasmonic materials, highly ordered/thermally anisotropic nanoscale magnetic grains, and others.

Also, the HAMR industry faces shortages of high-temperature nanometer-thick coatings/lubricants, advanced spintronic materials, and materials/interfaces to control heat flow at nanometer length scales. With the increasing adoption of HAMR technologies in various burgeoning industries, the market is expected to garner significant traction in the predicted period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (99 Pages) on HAMR Device Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heat-assisted-magnetic-recording-device-market-10663

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The report is segmented into applications and regions. The application segment is sub-segmented into laptops/notebooks, servers, desktops, and others. Of these, the server segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a 36.8% CAGR during the review period. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global heat-assisted magnetic recording market. High industry standards foster the growth of the market, helping industries increase the production line and ensure maximum output. Besides, the largest market share is attributed to the strong presence of notable industry players and their investments to upgrade HAMR technology.

The rising adoption of HAMR devices in laptops/notebooks, servers, and desktops, drives the market growth in the region. Moreover, vast digital transformation, government initiatives, and the strategy adopted by large enterprises to upgrade their core software systems substantiate the region's market shares.

Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the global heat-assisted magnetic recording market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive advantage, these players incorporate strategic initiatives such as expansion, collaboration, acquisition, and product & technology launches.

For instance, recently, on Feb.09, 2022, Toshiba announced that its 30TB disk drive would arrive by 2024. The company plans to leverage its proprietary recording technologies, like FC-MAMR, MAS-MAMR, and disk stacking tech, to enhance HDD capacities to 30TB by the end of March 2024.

Toshiba revealed it in a chart presented to analysts over two investor relations in Tokyo ahead of its Q3 results for fiscal 2021, which ended on Dec. 31, 2021. The chart also shows that it is introducing Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) alongside MAS MAMR drives in its fiscal 2025. Both drives are at the 35TB level and are scheduled to expand beyond the 40TB level in Toshiba's fiscal 2026.

In another instance, on Jan.29, 2022, Seagate, a leading global hard drive manufacturer, announced that it has started shipping enormous 22TB hard drives to some of its customers. The company uses shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology to squeeze a couple more terabytes out of its biggest drives. These highest-capacity drives provide better random read and write speeds than SMR disks but at a lower density.

Seagate has continually been working on heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) drives for more dramatic capacity boosts. Also, the company has been testing with some of its customers for a few years now. Seagate was aiming for 30TB drives by 2023, 50TB drives in 2026, and 100TB drives by 2030.

On Sep. 24, 2021, Seagate first announced that it is working on next-gen HAMR hard drives with 30TB memory. Seagate's HAMR technology allows increased the density area of its HDDs significantly and rather quickly. Seagate launched 20TB heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) storage drives in Dec. 2020. Now, the company is developing its second-generation HAMR drive and wants to ramp in volume.

Industry Trends

Rising deployments of HAMR drive the market growth enabled hard drives owing to their price-effective, extensive data storage capacities to achieve reduced grain size and better signal noise. Increasing IT spending to adopt IoT, AI, and blockchain technologies to enhance productivity in day-to-day business operations boosts market revenues.

Consumers use faster solid-state drives (SSDs) for their storage needs, whereas bigger companies use high-capacity HDDs, scaling data centers like Google, Apple iCloud, and One Drive. Moreover, technological advances accelerate the growth of the market. Over the last couple of years, the demand for HAMR has been growing due to its advanced features and benefits.

