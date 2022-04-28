Proactive news headlines including Deepspatial, HighGold Mining, Ridgeline Minerals, PyroGenesis, CULT Food Science and GR Silver

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Mountain Valley MD updates on its technologies and pre-clinical progress across broad husbandry animal and human applications click here
- CleanSpark partners with Sustainable Bitcoin Standard to boost clean bitcoin mining click here
- Deepspatial joins the NielsenIQ Partner Network with NielsenIQ to empower businesses with AI-driven insights click here
- HighGold Mining is 'too cheap to not buy' says Stifel GMP as broker repeats 'Buy' rating click here
- Equity Metals confirms extension of promising NG-3 vein at the Silver Queen project in British Columbia click here
- AFC Energy's hydrogen fuel cell to be showcased at flying taxi airport click here
- PlantX launches a multi-brand pop-up retail initiative and obtains a $2M convertible loan click here
- Nextleaf Solutions set to launch Glacial Gold softgels; appoints Kevin Keagan as CFO click here
- Boosh says Beanfields secures new accounts as it hires Marsham Food Brokers for continued Canadian expansion click here
- Ridgeline Minerals says initial results from Swift drilling program are encouraging as it gears up for next phase in 2Q click here
- Burcon NutraScience eyes opportunities with Merit Functional Foods; says CEO search going well click here
- SPYR Technologies says its Applied Magix subsidiary is exploring intellectual property acquisition targets click here
- American Manganese says it has been selected as 1 of 15 finalists to meet with decision-makers of different business lines at Evonik Industries click here
- Therma Bright ships initial Venowave order to US distributor click here
- Trust Stamp announces launch of first-of-a-kind Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication solution click here
- Aurelius Minerals discovers high-grade gold samples at its Aureus East project in Nova Scotia click here
- Canada Rare Earth forges agreement in principle to acquire a rare earth refinery click here
- Minto Metals releases drill results showing potential to expand the copper resource at its Yukon property click here
- Real Luck Group ends 2021 with over $14M cash to pursue growth goals click here
- PyroGenesis confirms successful site acceptance testing of additional Drosrite system in North America click here
- Nextech AR Solutions secures contract for ARitize from auto distributor Genuine Parts Company click here
- American Resources secures exclusive worldwide rights for new provisional patent to produce battery-grade lithium, cobalt and nickel click here
- Skye Bioscience hires CMAX to run its phase 1 study of lead candidate SBI-100 OE for glaucoma click here
- Kodiak adds second drill rig at MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia click here
- CULT Food Science invests in cell manufacturing innovator Unicorn Biotechnologies click here
- Cabral Gold says latest diamond drill assays suggest presence of another primary gold deposit at Brazil asset click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences says IRP Health subsidiary approved as part of Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian veterans click here
- Powertap Hydrogen says public hearing for Fortuna station zoning application set for May 2022 click here
- GR Silver says high-grade silver results may enhance resource estimation at Plomosas click here
