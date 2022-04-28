LEGION X: The Most Anticipated Play-to-Earn NFT Project

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching this summer, LEGION X is an intergalactic NFT collection that is out of this world. Created by a diverse international group of crypto, NFT, and gaming experts, the team behind LEGION X is ready to bring this collection to life with the introduction of a unique space-inspired environment that will allow holders to access tangible utilities, including GameFi and Defi models.

This highly anticipated collection revolves around the story of the X Panthers, a group of Galactic Heroes chosen to rule their planet COSMO and the orbiting planets within the ASTRADUST galaxy. Their goal? Bringing peace and order to the diverse species inhabiting this interstellar realm. Along their journey, the X Panthers discovered Crypto Galaxy and, within the galaxy, a highly reactive planet called Planet ETH. Determined to continue their mission, the Legion harnesses the massive ETH energy spikes emitted by the planet to refuel their spaceships and launch them to the moon.

Recognizing the massive success of P2E games, the LEGION X team believes in the future of the Blockchain and NFTs in the gaming world. They seek to build good and reliable products with a strong economy derived from gaming. Embracing the most promising sectors of the industry, they are building holistic games, NFTs, and play-to-earn ecosystems that are backed by a successful team of industry experts. LEGION X is the world's first blockchain gaming platform that brings together a game with NFTs and multiple crypto tokens, empowering its community with a staking mechanism - all in one place.

A key difference between LEGION X and a traditional game is that the blockchain economic design unlocks the ability to have complex player-owned economies and reward players who can reach advanced skill levels. Players can have fun and work towards ambitious goals while simultaneously earning potential resources that will have real monetary value due to an open economic system and demand from other players - aka "Play-to-Earn."

Legion X will launch two main games. The first, META LEGIONS, is one of the most exciting play-to-earn games in the metaverse. Players can battle galactic opponents in their own spaceship to earn $LEGION. In the second game, THE PANTHER MAZE, players can solve riddles in a mind-blowing strategy game to find their way through Planet ETH and collect Ethereum along the way.

When it comes to Staking pools, users providing liquidity will be available. Therefore, returning rewards from the platform back to NFT holders is a hallmark of decentralization. Staking is the most effortless way to earn the reward, holders can stake their LEGION X NFTs to earn rewards from the platform. The reward depends upon the number of NFTs and the time for which they stake their NFTs in addition to the rarity of the NFT. The rarest NFTs will have higher staking rewards.

This project's anticipation is at an all-time high. This collection is set to launch in June, so stay tuned and get ready for a unique intergalactic journey among the Galaxies. The X Panthers are almost here.

For more information visit: https://www.legionxnft.io/.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/legionxnft/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/legionxnft

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/legionx

For Media inquiries, please contact:

OBCIDO Inc.

Jennifer Zibara

jennifer@obcido.com

+1.917.608.0404

