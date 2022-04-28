Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

28 April 2022

Closure of Offer of Subscription

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce that the Top Up Offer for Subscription that opened on 26 November 2021 (“Offer”) will now close for new applications on Friday 29 April 2022 at 3pm.

Funds in respect of regular monthly subscriptions from existing monthly investors will be accepted until Friday 6 May 2022 after which shares will be allotted and the Offer will be closed. No further funds for monthly subscriptions will then be accepted.