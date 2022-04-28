Uniserve 3rd Quarter Results for the period ended February 28, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce third quarter and year to date fiscal 2022 financial results. Q3 and Q3 year to date fiscal 2022 revenue increased by 17% and 8% respectively as compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Q3 fiscal 2022 Net Income was $76K and Q3 year to date fiscal 2022 Net Income was $342K, as compared to Net Income of $24K and Net loss of $294K respectively for the prior year fiscal periods. The Company will continue to focus on its operating results in fiscal 2022 by continuing to implement operational efficiencies, grow recurring revenues and enhance value added for its customers.

Uniserve Communications Corporation Consolidated statements of comprehensive Income (loss) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended February 28 Nine months ended February 28 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,099,430 $ 1,791,308 $ 5,734,848 $ 5,319,410 Cost of revenues 1,225,476 964,286 3,217,385 3,038,137 873,954 827,022 2,517,463 2,281,273 Expenses Operations and service delivery expenses 547,132 506,239 1,447,345 1,636,314 Sales and marketing 139,195 142,506 379,375 407,256 Amortization of property and equipment 79,193 94,659 251,597 331,508 Amortization of intangible assets 13,529 17,322 43,017 56,017 779,049 760,726 2,121,334 2,431,095 Operating Profit (Loss) 94,905 66,296 396,129 (149,822 ) Other Expenses (Income) Finance charges 24,336 55,435 107,255 183,834 Gain on foreign exchange (314 ) (1,007 ) (1,545 ) (27,797 ) Gain on settlements and reversals of debts (1,849 ) (6,000 ) (40,478 ) (6,000 ) Finance Income (3,731 ) (6,138 ) (10,812 ) (6,138 ) 18,442 42,290 54,420 143,899 Net and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period $ 76,463 $ 24,006 $ 341,709 $ (293,721 )

About Uniserve



Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Walter Schultz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

