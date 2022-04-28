Niagara Wins 2022 Edison Award and three Stevie Awards for New Pro Product Line and Product Development Team

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS , April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, high-efficiency, water-saving toilets, is honored to be awarded a 2022 Bronze Edison Award in the Water Conservation category for the launch of their new Niagra Pro product line and three Bronze Stevie® awards in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® recognizing Niagara’s Pro product line as well as the product development team and its executive vice president, Carl Wehmeyer, who oversaw the development of the new product line that features over 100 SKUs designed with advanced technology, high performance and water efficiency.

The Edison Awards™ recognized over 150 companies from all over the world that are shaping the rapidly evolving world and building new industries with "game-changing" products and services. Started in 1987, the Edison Awards are named after Thomas Edison whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. Awards are determined by a panel of judges composed of over 3,000 senior business executives and academics from across the globe, whose votes acknowledge excellence in meeting the award criteria. Niagara joins a prestigious group of previous Edison Award winners including 3M, Cisco, Lockheed Martin, Nike, and SpaceX.

The American Business Awards, the premier business awards program in the U.S., awarded Niagara’s product development and management team, David Jones, Kevin Kennedy and Kathy Liu, a Bronze Stevie Award in the category of Product Management Department/Team of the Year. Carl Wehmeyer, Niagara’s Executive Vice President, received a Bronze Stevie Award in the category of

Product Management/Development Executive of the Year and Niagara’s Pro product line received a Bronze Stevie award in the category of Business-to-Business Products. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We are honored to be recipients of an Edison Award and three Stevie Awards and to join such an incredible list of industry change-makers,” said Wehmeyer. “Our mission is to bring new technology to our customers that conserves water without sacrificing performance. Launching our new suite of products in 2021 was a huge accomplishment for our entire team and a giant step in continuing to fulfill our mission.”

As of today, Niagara has received 10 awards or accolades in the last year that recognize the company’s ingenuity in water conservation technology and products. Previously, Niagara was awarded the 2021 EPA WaterSense award for Excellence in Promoting WaterSense Products, the Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership (SEAL) Business Sustainability Award under the Sustainable Product Award category for its Sabre product line, a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year category and Niagara is a finalist for the 2022 International Green Product Award in the Interior and Lifestyle category. Niagara’s Shadow 0.8 GPF toilet also was recognized as one of the 2022 Sustainable Products of the Year and Niagara was ranked first in the plumbing category as a brand leader by Greenbuilder magazine.

In 2021, Niagara launched four new toilet product suites designed specifically to save water with features and benefits for builders, remodelers, plumbing professionals, and everyday homeowners. At its core, Niagara’s goal is to create the greatest water-saving products in the market. The new Niagara Pro product suite takes this undertaking up a notch with characteristics that make this Niagara’s most revolutionary and water-saving line of toilets yet.

“The 2022 Edison Award winners are not only innovators, but also leaders in their field and community. We award this honor for the technological advances and the impact on industry. We know that their innovations will have long lasting effects on the world,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

The complete list of Edison winners is showcased at www.edisonawards.com . Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

To learn more about Niagara’s high-performing, water-saving products, please visit niagaracorp.com.

About Niagara

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

About the Edison Awards

The Edison Awards™ is an annual honor designed to recognize excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Started in 1987 and named after Thomas Edison, the vision of the Edison Awards is guided by his legacy, vision and the Menlo Park team who successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market. Edison Award recipients represent “game changing” products, services and excellence in leadership and innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards, complete program and a list of winners, visit www.edisonawards.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

###