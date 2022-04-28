Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size Worth $9.28Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Non-Lethal Weapons Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Chemicals, Acoustic, Electromagnetic, and Mechanical and Kinetic), Product Type (Direct Contact Weapons and Directed Energy Weapons), and Application (Law Enforcement Agencies, Military, and Personalized Applications)”, the global non-lethal weapons market growth is driven by the rising acquisition of non-lethal weapons among law enforcement across developed and developing countries, increasing civil unrest and militarization of law enforcement agencies. The law enforcement agencies segment led with a market share of 83.9% in 2020 and expected to account for 83.1% of the total market in 2028. North America dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 34.9%; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period and account for 32.9% share by 2028.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 6.15 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 9.28 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 163 No. Tables 80 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technology, Product Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Rheinmetall AG, Axon Enterprise Inc., Airsoft Guns, Combined Systems Inc., and Fiocchi Munizioni are among the key players profiled in the report on the non-lethal weapons market. Several other non-lethal weapons market players were also analyzed to get a holistic view of the non-lethal weapons market and its ecosystem.

In 2022, FN Herstal announced that its deFNder Family of Remote Weapon Stations was recently tested for countering Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) during the NATO Non-Lethal Technology Exercise (NNTEX-C). The exercise was dedicated to the evaluation of current technologies against Low, Slow and Small (LSS) targets. The different systems were evaluated based on several factors such as efficiency, collateral damage, and ergonomics.





In 2022, Byrna Technologies Inc. announced that sportsman warehouse and SCHEELS have begun carrying the full line of Byrna self-defence product in a combined 139 locations.

Non-lethal weapons are not legalized across several countries, such as New Zealand and India, for personal use. However, with the rise in the need for self-protection of many important individuals, such as members of law enforcement agencies, The US government they have recently permitted several US states law enforcement officers to carry non-lethal weapons off duty. Different laws govern the possession of firearms and hazardous weapons in the US, including the use of conducted energy, such as shock guns or tasers. Almost all states have laws defining stun guns as dangerous weapons, such as Alabama Code 13A-1-2, which states, "'Defensive weapon' means an electric stun gun or a device to dispense mace or a similar chemical agent that is not designed to cause death or serious physical injury". A few other states in the US have made the possession of stun guns legal, including California, Alaska, Illinois, Texas, and Ohio. These factors are expected to drive the non-lethal weapons market growth over the years.

The use of pepper spray as a non-lethal weapon for self-defense, especially against men, is also being legalized across several countries, such as Italy, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, and Portugal. Pepper spray is only permissible with a license in a few nations. However, various countries, such as Australia, are debating the legalization of pepper spray across the country for self-defense purposes. Thus, these initiatives are further expected to contribute to the growth of the non-lethal weapons market size over the forecast period.





The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries, such as defense. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing units across the world were temporarily shut to combat the rapid spread of the virus. However, the defense sector being critical experienced continuous supply of their products. The defense equipment manufacturing being one of the essential services was impacted partially as a result of disrupted raw material supply.

According to Carnegie Endowment for International Peace report, over 230 significant anti-government protests have erupted worldwide; more than 110 countries have experienced significant protests; and over 25 protests are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In several countries, non-lethal weapons were used to disperse the crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing armed violence and political tension have resulted in taking precautions by the governments across the globe and arming the military and police forces worldwide leading to higher adoption, thereby contributing to the growth of the non-lethal weapons market. All these factors are positively impacting the non-lethal weapons market.

Increased Investments in Development of New Non-Lethal Weapons Fuel Non-Lethal Weapons Market Growth:

Rising instability across various regions because of different controversial laws and legislations enacted by several governments has increased the need for weapons with a low risk of casualties. Human rights legislators and governments have created regulations requiring multiple security & defense organizations to acquire weapons that pose a lower risk of killing a suspect. This rise in demand for weapons that are less lethal has increased the development of new and advanced non-lethal weapons. A few major players operating in the global non-lethal weapons market include FN HERSTAL; Lamperd Less Lethal; Combined Systems, Inc.; Pepperball; and Rheinmetall AG.





A few of the major developments are mentioned below:

In October 2021, Apastron Private Limited, an India-based firm, collaborated with the college of military engineering to manufacture non-lethal weapons, such as Vajra, Trishul, Sapper Punch, Dand V1, and Dand V2. The products will be delivered to the Indian army and other law enforcement agencies, including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

In February 2019, the Chinese government announced its non-lethal microwave-radar weapon development plans. The weapon fires millimeter microwaves at the victim, causing agony beneath the skin. The weapon has no long-term physical consequences or causes permanent injuries

Therefore, such high investments by the global non-lethal weapons market players in the development of advanced non-lethal weapons for regional law enforcement agencies and national security bodies are further boosting the growth of the global non-lethal weapons market.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Technology Overview

Based on technology, the non-lethal weapons market is segmented into chemical, acoustic, electromagnetic, and kinetic and mechanical. The mechanical and kinetic segment led the non-lethal weapons market share in 2020. Kinetic and mechanical non-lethal weapons are used to stop people from performing harmful actions. Mechanical and kinetic energies are used as inflict enough effect on a person to dissuade uncivil or hazardous behavior while posing a low risk of lasting injury.





Mechanical and kinetic weapons, such as guns, ammunition, smoke grenade launcher, and pepper ball guns, can be used as non-lethal weapons to control riots, protests, and terrorist attacks. The product focus is on terminal ballistics such as the projectile-target interaction. Additionally, the pepper ball system is effective from distances up to 150 feet, with more range and time to make a critical decision whereas ammunition is an expendable weapon and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target. The product system includes a delay element for selective adjustment of the kinetic energy delivered to the personnel target.

















