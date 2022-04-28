Optimi Health Opens Canada’s Largest GMP-Grade Licensed Psilocybin Cultivation Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it will be inaugurating its recently completed psilocybin cultivation facility with a grand opening event and reception for members of the media, investors and other stakeholders relevant to the Company’s developing position as a leading supplier in the field of psychedelic and functional mushrooms on Friday, May 27th, 2022.



The Optimi Health executive team and advisory board will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community to celebrate this significant achievement. Renowned psychedelics industry journalist and author Amanda Siebert will act as Master of Ceremonies.

Committed to showcasing a world-class GMP-grade cultivation facility for mushroom enthusiasts, Optimi plans to livestream the event on Instagram for guests unable to attend.

Media outlets, psychedelic science enthusiasts and curious members of the public alike are all encouraged to join Optimi Health in celebrating this important milestone.

“Psychedelics continue to capture the imagination of people looking for hope and better quality of life, specifically those suffering with debilitating mental health conditions,” said Optimi Health CEO, Bill Ciprick. “By having the largest GMP-grade Health Canada licensed mushroom cultivation facility in Canada, we have positioned Optimi to be the number one supplier of safe, natural psilocybin, and we feel good about setting the safest and most stringent production standards in the industry.”

Since being awarded a Dealer's License in February by Health Canada, the Company’s business development team has been focused on securing supply deals and letters of intent with pharmaceutical companies, other licensed suppliers, and drug developers interested in Optimi’s natural GMP-grade product.

In recognition of the importance of community to the success of its facility and all future endeavors, Optimi Founders JJ Wilson, Dane Stevens, and Bryan & Jacob Safarik are inviting the residents of Princeton, British Columbia and the surrounding area to attend alongside Optimi guests and investors.

“As a homegrown, Canadian company founded and built in Princeton, it is our great honour to extend this day of celebration to all residents, our supporters, and anyone else who believes in our ability to produce scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences,” said the Founders. “The entire community of Princeton has played a role in getting Optimi to where it is today, and with that support it’s now our turn to say thank you. So please join us on May 27th as we open Optimi and Princeton to the world.”

Optimi’s operational footprint includes a 10,000 square foot facility devoted to the production of natural GMP psilocybin for use by approved entities in clinical trials and individuals granted access by Health Canada through legal mechanisms such the Special Access Program and Section 56 exemptions to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The Company recently announced that it had commenced growing its first crop of natural psilocybin for these purposes, as well as a related partnership with the IMPACT Clinical Trial Accelerator Program housed within Alberta’s Life Sciences Innovation Hub at the University of Calgary.

Those interested in attending this unique event are invited to contact the event organizer, Michael Kydd at:

info@kyddergroup.com

(902) 880 6121

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, GMP-grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose to produce scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, our goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural GMP-grade psilocybin across the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also been granted a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS OR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Email: investors@optimihealth.ca

Phone: +1 (902) 880 6121

Web: https://optimihealth.ca

