TierPoint Developing Next Generation Cloud Solutions

ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced it is working with Dell Technologies to develop next generation cloud solutions on Dell APEX.

With cross-cloud/hybrid functionality, APEX solutions provide the agility and speed customers want, combined with the control, performance, security, and consistency they need – all packaged in the simplest way possible.

TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development Greg Ahlheim said: “To help fuel the growth and success of their organizations, more and more CIOs are embracing hybrid cloud solutions, allowing them to run each application in the type of cloud – private, multitenant, or public – where it performs best. In addition, today’s CIOs are increasingly seeking the flexibility of pay-as-you-go models for their cloud infrastructure. Dell addresses both of these needs through its APEX offerings, and we’re excited to work with them on developing solutions that combine their technology with the exceptional, cloud-agnostic guidance, service and support for which TierPoint is known.”

The first joint solution of the two companies will be a TierPoint Private Cloud powered by Dell APEX, with continuing collaboration on other APEX-powered solutions.



