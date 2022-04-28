DirectRx Pharmacy Awarded Going Pro Talent Fund Grant to Invest in Employee Training and Education

TROY, Mich., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent specialty pharmacy DirectRx announced today that the company has been awarded a Going Pro Talent Fund grant of more than $60 thousand from Oakland County, Michigan, to develop, train and retain current and newly hired employees. The announcement was made by Heather Graham, Director of Operations for DirectRx.



DirectRx is one of 125 Oakland County employers that were awarded Going Pro Talent Fund grants. In total, employers will share $3.4 million in Going Pro Talent Fund grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

“We are pleased to partner with Oakland County to bring expanded career opportunities to our region,” said Alban Ivezaj, Director of Legal and Compliance for DirectRx. “Through this grant, we are implementing an educational training partnership with a local university to enroll our employees in coursework related to project management and leadership development. This is a great opportunity to invest in our employees, and we’re grateful to the county for choosing DirectRx.”

DirectRx is a dually accredited specialty pharmacy by ACHC and URAC. The external validation of excellence in Specialty Pharmacy Management ensures that the pharmacy provides Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) oriented processes that improve operations and enhance compliance. The Going Pro Talent Grant will serve to maintain this continuous improvement and commitment to excellence.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. The company operates in 50 states. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com