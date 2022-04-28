Epilepsy Surgery Market Value to Reach USD 1,402 Million by 2027 at 5.72% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epilepsy Surgery Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Epilepsy Surgery Market Information by Procedure Type, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% CAGR to reach USD 1,402.32 Million by 2027.

Market Scope:

Epilepsy surgery involves removing a portion of the brain from which seizures occur. When seizures occur in a single region in the brain, epilepsy surgery is most successful. When at least two anti-seizure drugs have failed to control seizures, epilepsy surgery is considered as a last resort.

Competitive Landscape:



The notable players of the market are:

Stryker (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US)

Auris Health, Inc. (Hansen Medical, Inc.) (US)

Intuitive Surgical (US)

Medtronic Plc (Mazor Robotics) (Ireland)

Cephalon, Inc. (US)

CMR Surgical (UK)

Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

Livanova Plc (UK)

Monteris Medical (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10676

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Over the forecast period, the epilepsy surgery market is expected to increase significantly, owing to factors such as rapid technical advancements in equipment, improved medical facilities, and a rising patient pool in need of surgical treatment. The value chain analysis for the epilepsy surgery market consists of four primary components, beginning with research and product development and continuing with product manufacturing, distribution, and marketing and sales.

The creation of the product necessitates large investments in R&D, which raises R&D costs. Furthermore, the product designs are complete, and the production process begins. Some of the product development procedures used in component manufacturing are occasionally outsourced. Any industry relies heavily on distribution. Intermediaries, direct selling, and other methods of distribution are used in this market. Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialized centers are the primary purchasers of the products.

Furthermore, technological advancements in robot-assisted surgery, as well as an increase in the geriatric population, are expected to fuel market growth. The epilepsy surgery market is being bolstered by the increasing deployment of helper robots for efficient and accurate surgical planning and navigation. Patients choose minimally invasive procedures because they have a lower risk of complications, better patient outcomes, and a shorter recovery period. To remove epilepsy diseases, epilepsy surgery requires equipment such as stereo electroencephalography (SEEG), biopsy, thermal ablation of seizure foci or tumors, and deep brain stimulation (DBS). Furthermore, prior to the adoption of computer-guided robotic arms adopted from the automobile sector for neurosurgery use, specialized stereotactic frames were used. During the review period, these factors are projected to drive the market.

Market Restraints:

The hazards connected with epilepsy surgery, on the other hand, may stifle market expansion. Different regulatory processes for neurosurgical equipment have resulted in varying levels of availability in various geographic regions. The choice of control or comparative condition, as well as patient heterogeneity, are important and complex parts of clinical trials for neurosurgical equipment.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (105 Pages) on Epilepsy Surgery: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/epilepsy-surgery-market-10676

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the epilepsy surgery market's supply chain and disrupted the entire value chain, from raw material procurement through manufacture, packaging, and distribution. For the time being, the impact does not appear to be significant because several factories have the requisite raw materials and end-product stock. The impact is projected to increase if the pandemic continues and trade restrictions are extended.

Except in life-threatening instances, most routine surgical treatments were urged to be postponed. Patients with drug-resistant epilepsy were one such group. Only 14 people with epilepsy tested positive for the COVID-19 in August 2020, according to a research from three tertiary care epileptic facilities in Spain and Italy. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a variety of effects on the delivery of care to people with epilepsy (PWE), including restrictions on in-person contact and neurophysiological procedures. Between April 30 and June 14, 2020, members of the American Epilepsy Society were polled to better understand the impact of the epidemic on PWE. In PWE with COVID-19, about 17% of respondents reported an increase in seizure frequency, whereas none reported an improvement in seizures. The most significant impediments faced by PWE in this survey were a lack of access to healthcare services owing to closure and limits on elective care. Epilepsy medication shortages were mentioned by roughly 44% of responders.

Market Segmentation

The market for epilepsy surgery has been segmented by procedure type and end user.

The market is divided into two types of procedures: reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery. LITT, as well as others.

The market is segmented by end user into hospitals & clinics, specialized centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics sector has the greatest market share and is expected to grow at a 6.56 percent CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10676

Regional Insight:

The market for epilepsy surgery has been segmented into four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Due to a variety of variables, including the availability of well-established healthcare facilities, the high prevalence of neurological illnesses, and the rising incidence of epilepsy, the Americas dominated the epilepsy surgery market.

With increased investment in research and development, the introduction of successful epilepsy drugs, and a high prevalence of epilepsy, Europe has emerged as a major epilepsy surgery market. The region has a lot of potential for growth, which will help the epilepsy surgery market grow in the coming years.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10676

Due to the presence of a large geriatric population, governmental initiatives to improve the healthcare sector, an increase in research and development activities, and an increase in epilepsy incidence in the region, the Asia-Pacific region offers lucrative opportunities for players in the epilepsy surgery market. Epilepsy affects a large percentage of the older population.

The market for epilepsy surgery in the Middle East and Africa is divided into three key regions: the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The epilepsy surgery market is being driven by factors such as the rising incidence of epilepsy, the rise in the elderly population, and the rising disposable income of individuals in the region.



Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry Report by Market Research Future:



Hearing Aids Market Research Report: By Product (Devices, Implants, Accessories), By Product Type (Wired, Wireless), Type of Hearing Loss (Sensorineural, Conductive, Others), Technology Type (Digital Hearing Aids, Analog Hearing Aids) and Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Others) - Forecast to 2027

Botulinum Toxin Market : Information by Type (Botulinum Toxin A and Botulinum Toxin B), Application (Aesthetic and Therapeutic), End User (Dermatology Centers, Hospitals and Clinics and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2027

Freeze-Drying Equipment Market : Information By Product (Bench Top Freeze Dryers, Mobile Freeze Dryers), By Type (Industrial Freeze Dryers, Laboratory Freeze Dryers and General Purpose Freeze Dryers), Application (Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Surgical Procedures and Others), Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.