Emerging Staffing Franchise Leader NEXTAFF Opens Salt Lake City Office

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new healthcare staffing agency location in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Salt Lake City healthcare staffing office is owned by Jim Bohn and will serve Salt Lake City and the surrounding area. The office will focus on caregiver and nurse staffing for long-term care and other healthcare facilities. The primary focus will be healthcare roles including, PCW, RCA, CNA, CMA, LPN, and RN.

"At Nextaff of Salt Lake City, we are in the business of helping people. We strive to be a trusted partner of the community of Salt Lake City and provide healthcare facilities with qualified staff. We take pride in our staff and are honored to continue our work in Utah," said Bohn

"We are excited to open our first location in Utah," said Cary Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Jim has a proven track record of success in both the Sonoma and Sacramento markets. His work ethic and drive combined with the NEXTAFF infrastructure will serve the healthcare community of Salt Lake City very well."

The office is located at 2825 E Cottonwood Pkwy, Suite 563, Cottonwood Heights, UT. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of Salt Lake City - Healthcare.

"As the healthcare industry continues to grow, the need for qualified caregivers and nurses is crucial. We are passionate about helping clients find staff as well as helping our candidates find jobs to support themselves and their families. We prioritize our clients to ensure they are given qualified talent in order to provide their patients with the utmost care," said Bohn

