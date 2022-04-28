Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market to Reach USD 5,294 Million by 2027 at 14.11% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market Information by Type, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.11% CAGR to reach USD 5,294.71 Million by 2027.

Market Scope

Nitrile is the material of choice to manufacture disposable nitrile gloves and other industrial-grade gloves used in hazardous work environments where various kinds of sharp objects are used. Nitrile gloves protect from piercings, bruises, cuts, and other physical injuries. Disposable nitrile gloves are made using synthetic rubber resembling latex yet will have better puncture resistance. Nitrile came in non-sterile, sterile, powdered form and was provided at different lengths from wrist to forearm. They are used for various applications across multiple industry sectors, varying from the food processing industry to the defense.

Competitive Analysis

The global disposable nitrile gloves market has prominent players such as

Paul Hartmann (Germany)

Fannin (Ireland)

Unigloves (UK)

365 Healthcare (UK)

Medline Industries (US)

Ansell (US)

Aurelia Gloves (US)

Polyco Healthline (UK)

Robinson Healthcare (UK)

Barber Healthcare (UK)

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for disposable nitrile gloves has witnessed a massive surge in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the growing preference for disposable nitrile gloves at workplaces across various end-use industries. Furthermore, the factors such as the increasing awareness of the prevention of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) and superior profitability offered by-products are also projected to catalyze the market's growth over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the counterfeiting of the products is likely to impede the disposable nitrile gloves market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of COVID-19 has had a major impact on all the industry sectors across the globe. The supply chain is the key to meeting customer demands. Due to COVID-19, various countries put on some restrictions on exports and imports. Owing to the reliance of most of the disposable nitrile gloves markets imports from producers based in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, the disposable nitrile gloves industry has been adversely impacted. The producers across the globe are following the COVID-19 corporate guidelines that have either stopped their operations or are bound to operate at fractional capacity.

Segment Analysis

The global disposable nitrile gloves market has been fragmented into several segments based on application, type, and region.

The global market for disposable nitrile gloves is divided into powdered and powder-free based on type. The powdered segment will likely record a healthy CAGR of over 12.90% from 2021 to 2027. The powdered disposable nitrile gloves are convenient as they are easy to wear and remove, given the corn starch added to them during manufacturing. On the other hand, corn starch can cause allergic reactions or sensitivity issues if worn for a longer period.

The Powder-free disposable nitrile gloves provide higher resistance against chemicals, water, and oil and are more versatile.

The global market for disposable nitrile gloves is split into non-medical and medical based on application. The medical segment recorded the maximum revenue and is likely to acquire USD4,110.81 million by the end of 2027. The disposable nitrile gloves used for medical purposes include various applications. The major applications include end users such as research institutes, analytical laboratories, surgical centers, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and rehab centers.

The Non-medical include the operations in which disposable nitrile gloves are used in industries apart from the healthcare sector. Their superior protection level against several oil-based chemicals, robustness, versatility, and high puncture resistance make them useful for various industries, including electronics, food service, and manufacturing.

Regional Analysis

The global disposable nitrile gloves market is analyzed across five major regions: the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America.

The MRFR report suggests that the North American region dominated the global disposable nitrile gloves market with the largest market share of over 42.58% in 2020. The regional market is projected to flourish at a healthy CAGR of over 12.93% during the review timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to an increase in imports of disposable nitrile gloves across the region. Furthermore, the growing number of healthcare-related infections over the past decade.

The disposable nitrile gloves market for the European region is projected to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe. The regional market for disposable nitrile gloves is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of over 14.36% during the review timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to the prevalence of infectious diseases across the region. The inadequate hygienic conditions and waste disposal is the primary reason causing this spread of infections across the region. Thus, disposable nitrile gloves play a vital part in risk management, especially in healthcare facilities.

The disposable nitrile gloves market for the Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at the highest growth rate over the coming years. the major aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth is the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as measles and tuberculosis. Furthermore, the healthcare development assistance & foreign aid to low-income countries and increasing risk of HAIs &associated risk awareness programs are also projected to boost the regional market's growth.

The Middle East & African regional market for disposable nitrile gloves is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecasted timeframe. The market's growth is attributed to the growth of the food manufacturing and service industries across the region.





