CNC Cutting Machines Market to Hit USD 6,153.2 Million by 2027 with 6.1 CAGR% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “CNC Cutting Machines Market” information by Type, by Product, by End User, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 6,153.2 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% by 2027.

Market Scope:

The CNC cutting machines market outlook looks extremely promising. The rapidly growing tool manufacturing sectors and Industry 4.0 adoption across heavy industries worldwide drive the market. The CNC cutting machines industry has always been subject to technological upgrades. Growing adoption is expected to meet customer demands for efficiency gains.

Manufacturing sectors worldwide increase market demand, embracing automation and advanced software solutions to meet customers' machining needs. Also, the shortage of skilled labor, working hour limits, and labor costs are on the rise. Also, rising quality control and tolerances needs encourage manufacturing companies to add automation to their factories.

Even during the COVID-19 crisis, CNC cutting machines market revenues remained reassuringly robust. The dynamic and constantly changing CNC cutting machines market witnessed a steep increase more quickly than ever. Similarly, the agility to respond to market changes became more important than in the post-pandemic era.

The pandemic-driven lockdown challenges fostered many CNC cutting machines market trends in production, robotics, networked machines, and analytics, entering a new, particularly exciting age. Also, there is a vast demand which would support the CNC cutting machines market to grow steadily over the next five years.

Dominant Key Players on CNC Cutting Machines Market Covered are:

Biesse Group (Italy)

HOMAG Group (Germany)

Anderson Group (Taiwan)

Exel CNC Ltd (UK)

MultiCam Inc. (US)

Thermwood Corporation (US)

The Shoda Company (Japan)

ShopSabre (US)

AXYZ Automation Group (Canada)

Carbide 3D LLC (US)

KOMO Machine Inc. (US)

TRUMPF (Germany)

ESAB (Sweden)

Prima Power (Italy)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10810

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

CNC machines integrated with computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) enable hassle-free production of components and reduced operational time & costs. Large manufacturing facilities are increasingly implementing CNC lathes for their cutting and knurling needs.

The rising commercial demand for advanced compact-sized machines with automatic tool changers and multi-axis machining technology increases the market size. Besides, rapid advances in production technologies and emerging needs for smaller factory footprints driven by the lack of space boost market revenues.

The demand for modern cutting machines that are compact and do not require operators/ supervisors to monitor the machine operations is constantly growing. Moreover, the rising pressure among manufacturers to reduce time, manual labor, and operational costs while boosting the ability to produce components substantiates the market value.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (167 Pages) on CNC Cutting Machines Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cnc-cutting-machines-market-10810

Despite the promising prospects, the CNC cutting machines market still witnesses several challenges related to machining services and various strategies. Some issues restraining the market growth include difficulties in data processing & programming errors due to complex structure, high purchase & repairing costs, complexities of material selection, overheating & inappropriate settings of machines, and communication failure.

There is a huge market for competitive advanced cutting tools and geometries. Most industry players are responding to the market needs with their technical expertise and industry experience. Updates in tool simulation and 3D and CAD-CAM technologies and the ability to produce small batch sizes give increased flexibility, particularly relevant to the die and mold industry.

Almost all industries require tailored CNC cutting machining for accurate CNC parts that sometimes are complex to produce using traditional methods. Increasing demand for CNC cutting machining from industries such as aerospace & automotive and building & construction fosters market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The CNC cutting machines market report is segmented into types, products, applications, end-users, and regions. Type segment comprises movable gantry and stationary gantry types. The product segment comprises plasma, laser, waterjet, and router. The application segment comprises woodworking, stoneworking, and metalworking.

The end-user segment comprises automotive, building & construction, consumer, electronics, aerospace & defense, medical, energy & power, furniture, transportation, and others. The region segment comprises America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10810

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global CNC cutting machines market. The ample raw material advantage and availability of cost-competitive workforces are the major factors impacting the market growth in the region. The growing adoption of these machines, rising automation in manufacturing sectors, and the rapid industrialization in this region drive the market demand.

North America holds the second-best position in the global CNC cutting machines market. Vast technological advances and automation in manufacturing sectors boost the market value. Additionally, the high product demand from flourishing manufacturing sectors substantiates market revenues in this region. Also, the increasing application areas and integration of CNC cutting machines with the current manufacturing environment propel the regional market growth.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10810

Competitive Landscape

The CNC cutting machines market would witness various strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technologies integration. Major industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans. The market is likely to witness several product launches.

For instance, recently, on Jan.14, 2022, NUM launched a unique 2D drawing tool - NUMcad that can simplify the design and creation of executable G-code files for CNC cutting machines. This highly intuitive drawing software simplifies 2D path design for users of CNC cutting machines.

NUMcad works directly from the machine's operator panel as well as under Windows and on any standard PC. Its user interface mimics popular CAD packages, intuitively suitable for design origination and modification, making it ideal for people with minimal or no design experience.

Related Reports:

Machine Safety Market Research Report, Components (Safety Sensors, Controllers, Others), Implementation (Individual and Embedded Components), Application (Assembly, Robotics, Others), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Others) — Forecast till 2027

CNC Controller Market Report: Information by Product (Microcontroller-Based, DSP-Based, Motion Control Chip-Based and others), by Component (Power Supply Unit, Software, Cabling, Circuitry Protection System, Motor Driver and others), by Axis Type (2 Axis, 3 Axis, 4 Axis, 5 Axis and Multi-Axis), by Application (Closed-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool, Open-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool and Semi-Closed Loop Control CNC Machine Tool), by End-User (Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Metal and Mining), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Smart Machines Market Information, by Type (Embedded systems, Expert system, Autonomous robot), by Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Logistics, Consumer Electronics, Defence, Healthcare) - Forecast 2027

Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Information by End Use (Oil & Gas Industry, Chemical & Petrochemical Industry, Pulp & Paper Industry, Steel & Metal Industry, Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Power Industry, Cement, Pharmaceutical Industry), Monitoring Type (Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission Monitoring, Motor Current Analysis), Monitoring Process Type (Online, Portable), Component (Hardware: Vibration Sensors And Analyzers, Infrared Sensors, Spectrometers, Ultrasound Detectors, Spectrum Analyzers, Corrosion Probes And Others, Software: Data Integration, Diagnostic Reporting, Order Tracking, Parameter Calculation, Services: Initial Service, Maintenance Service, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2025

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter