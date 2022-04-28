Palau Reaffirms Commitment to Generating 100% Renewable Energy by 2032 as President Whipps Signs the Moana Pledge Transpacific Agreement

KĪHEI, Hawaii, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the recently held 7th Our Ocean Conference hosted by the Republic of Palau in partnership with the United States, President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. announced the Republic of Palau's commitment to generating 100% of its energy from renewable resources by 2032 without increasing costs to consumers. Aligning with this bold commitment, President Whipps signed the Moana Pledge transpacific agreement committing to reaching renewable energy goals while enhancing overall island resiliency through the use of the Solar Impulse Certified™ Moana Pledge framework.

By signing, Palau became the first of the Pacific Island Countries and Territories to commit to the non-binding Transpacific Compact designed to accelerate renewable energy growth across the region simultaneously through streamlined project development processes and principles.

Upon signing, President Whipps conveyed the value of the initiative: "The Moana pledge is all about bringing people together, bringing resources together, and bringing experts to find the best way to chart a sustainable path that ultimately benefits the people by lowering the cost of energy and protecting our planet." Accompanying the President was Mana Pacific Inc's Co-founder and President, Mr. John Miller, who reflected on the long-standing effort and development that led to the momentous occasion: "By becoming the first country to commit to the Moana Pledge, Palau has taken the first step in a journey of a thousand miles and an example for the rest of the Pacific Islands to follow."

President Surangel Whipps Jr. of the Republic of Palau and President John Miller of Mana Pacific after signing of the Moana Pledge transpacific agreement to help accelerate the development and financing of renewable energy across the Pacific Islands.









