Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, RS21 and The Business Coalition for a Better Albuquerque Unveil the Future of Criminal Data Platforms

Albuquerque, NM, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, the Business Coalition for a Better Albuquerque and RS21 introduced Quaro, a state-of-the-art criminal data platform that will launch in early fall to support law enforcement and prosecutors in addressing crime.

In 2021, the Business Coalition (PNM Resources, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Bank of Albuquerque, French Funerals and Cremations, and New Mexico Mutual) contributed $3 million to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office and RS21 to fund the development and implementation of Quaro.

Quaro is an innovative platform that centralizes and visualizes criminal justice data through intuitive and interactive dashboards to support precise crime mitigation efforts. The initial release of Quaro in early fall is a significant milestone for data-driven solutions to help improve the prosecution of serious crimes and repeat offenders. While Raul Torrez’s office will be the first to implement the platform, subsequent releases of Quaro will seek to expand the technology for agencies across the state and nation, providing sophisticated analytics for stewards of public safety.

“I want to thank the Coalition for underwriting this platform and stepping up to help make this a safer community. My team has been working hard with RS21 over the last several months to develop this tool and we are excited about the prospect of bringing cutting edge data analytics to the fight against crime,” said District Attorney Raul Torrez. “This effort is a prime example of the kind of public / private partnership that leverages our local talent for the benefit of the entire community.”

“The Business Coalition for a Better Albuquerque is excited about this new tool that will help law enforcement and prosecutors do their jobs more effectively,” said Tom Antram, President & CEO of French Funerals & Cremations. “We all know that crime directly impacts economic development and business efforts negatively. We are confident Quaro will help build a better and stronger Albuquerque.”

“We’re proud to support the District Attorney’s vision to set new expectations for criminal data platforms and strategically prosecute crimes to make our communities safer,” said Charles Rath, RS21 President and CEO. “Quaro brings to life a new way to identify crime patterns and connections that creates a more complete picture of criminal activity. Our team is thrilled to create this legacy-making platform for the District Attorney's Office and for the benefit of our local business owners, community groups, and families and friends.”

Quaro consists of an Advanced Prosecution Module (APM) and Criminal Network Visualization (CNV) application. The APM consolidates and organizes a detailed data collection on defendants, victims, weapons and other relevant information. Meanwhile, the CNV visualizes connections across attributes to reveal links between people, locations and incidents. In combination, these capabilities will enable law enforcement and prosecutors to identify networks driving serious crime in the community.

A conceptual visualization of Quaro demonstrates how the platform is architected and navigated to deliver novel insights. The video can be viewed here, https://youtu.be/vQQM-2aZ2Xo.