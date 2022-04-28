Knockaround Sunglasses to Be the Official Eyewear Partner of the 2022 Bay to Breakers Race in San Francisco

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knockaround and Capstone Races are pleased to announce that Knockaround, the original, affordable sunglasses and lifestyle brand out of San Diego, will be the Official Eyewear sponsor of the 2022 Bay to Breakers 12K. Held in San Francisco, the iconic Bay to Breakers race is a glorious celebration of the human spirit. This year, the 111th annual event, will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022.

As part of Knockaround's sponsorship, the brand will infuse its own personality into the energy of Bay to Breakers. A dedicated Knockaround aid station will feature volunteers dressed as Magnum PI, sharing their tropical, smooth, lifestyle vibes with participants on-course. At the finish line festival, there will also be an opportunity to capture a groovy team photo with a retro VW bus and potentially win Knockaround sunglasses for a year by taking a swing at the Piñata Farm (taking on mini piñatas with pool noodles).

"We are excited to be a part of this pillar event in San Francisco culture. Every year thousands of runners, walkers, and spectators fill the streets to celebrate - some racing to compete and others dressing up in costumes to party. It is the perfect blend of the Knockaround sport and culture brought to life in an event," said Adam Moyer, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Knockaround.

"Bay to Breakers is a marquee event in the San Francisco community, embodying the competitive and fun part of running and walking, which is why Knockaround is the perfect partner," said Charlie Mercer, CEO of Capstone Events which produces Bay to Breakers. "Their fun-loving vibe and eclectic choice of products and colorways is a perfect fit for our diverse set of participants."

Knockaround has evolved into a lifestyle brand with a broad assortment of non-prescription eyewear that includes polarized sunglasses, blue-light-blocking glasses, sport sunglasses, ski and snowboard goggles, and a custom design eyewear program. Knockaround's focus on creativity and authenticity along with building a culture around the brand has established a loyal fan base, positioning the company to achieve accelerated growth and realize its vision of becoming the leading sunglasses brand for consumers and athletes everywhere.

Bay to Breakers is a 100-plus-year-old event, built by the people. Since 1912, over 2 million costumed runners, walkers, and centipedes have completed the iconic 12K journey from the San Francisco Bay to the breakers on Ocean Beach. Runners come from across the globe to experience the quintessential San Francisco experience, featuring thousands of spectators lining the route, live music, and more.

About Knockaround

Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam "Ace" Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won't break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive "design your own" custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Tony Martinez, Director of Marketing

E: tony@knockaround.com

T: 619-997-3717

