The Turkey Construction Equipment Market to Reach $3 Billion By 2028. Public Transport Infrastructure Projects to Boost the Demand for Construction Equipment - Arizton

Chicago, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the sale of Turkey construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. According to the government of Turkey, the construction sector is expected to grow by ~5% in 2022 due to improved performance in all subsectors, such as civil engineering, residential buildings, and offices, which will support the demand for construction equipment in Turkey. The crane sales have increased due to the high demand for prefabricated buildings.



Turkey Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

MARKET SIZE (2028) $3 Billion MARKET SIZE (2022) 2 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.8% MARKET SIZE – VOLUME (2028) 30,809 Units

Key Highlights

The material handling equipment was the largest segment in the Turkey construction equipment market in 2021. Increasing manufacturing sites and a shift towards modular building and port development projects are driving demand for the material handling equipment market in Turkey. The material handling equipment segment in Turkey is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% by 2028 .

In 2021, the Turkish government has invested $325 billion in infrastructure projects that include transportation, which will increase demand for earthmoving and road construction equipment.

Turkey’s Ministry of Health received $7.8 billion in 2021, out of which $3.7 billion was allocated for treatment services and $1.3 billion for preventative health services respectively. The $7.8 billion budget in the healthcare department will support the development of healthcare systems in the country, establishing more hospitals. Currently, 30 hospitals are in pipeline and the total number of beds in these hospitals will be ~40,500. Istanbul Sancaktepe City Hospital (4,200 beds), Ankara Bilkent City Hospital (3,711 beds), Ankara Etlik City Hospital (3,624 beds), etc. are among the hospitals in the pipeline.

The Turkey government is implementing measures to reduce the amount of waste in landfills and seas. The government has initiated several waste management programs to reduce the generation of solid waste and promote recycling initiatives. This project covers the rehabilitation of existing dumpsite, construction, and operation of a sorting plant, anaerobic digesters, and installation and operation of a landfill gas utilization plant. Due to this, the use of construction equipment such as loaders and excavators has increased in the waste management industry.

The construction equipment market is consolidated with XCMG emerging as the leader, followed by Komatsu, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr, and SANY. These companies have nearly 59% share of the total Turkey construction equipment market.







Increased in Use of Excavators and Loaders in the Waste Management Industry Due to Environmental Policies and Initiatives

According to the Environment Agency's national waste packaging database, in 2021, the UK exported more than 200,000 tons of plastic packaging waste to Turkey. The Turkish government has implemented measures to reduce waste in landfills and seas. The government has initiated several waste management programs to reduce the generation of solid waste and promote recycling initiatives.

