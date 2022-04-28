Membranes Market Size Worth USD 13.2 Billion by 2030 at 8.50% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Membranes Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Membranes Market Information by Product Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% CAGR to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

Membrane processes use a protective barrier that allows water to penetrate or flow through while rejecting or delaying the passage of other components. Molecules, ions, and other microscopic particles are examples of them. Depending on the size of the pore and the particulate matter, many membrane technologies are available, such as ultrafiltration, microfiltration, RO membrane, nanofiltration, and others.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned contenders in the membranes market are

Toray Industries (Japan),

Pall Corporation (US),

Koch Separation Solutions (US),

Pentair (US),

Dupont (US),

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan),

Lanxess (Germany),

Hydranautics ( A Nitto Group Company) (China),

LG Chem (South Korea),

Suez (France)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Membrane systems are becoming more popular for producing highly purified water for various applications since they help remove all tiny and big ions, colloids, bacteria, organics, and pyrogens from the feed water. Amplified demand for membrane chemicals to eliminate impurities deposited on the surface of membranes during operation and improve membrane performance is projected to follow the surge in demand for membrane systems. Due to the lack of freshwater, farmers must rely on brackish water for irrigation, which hurts crop quality and worsens soil quality due to the high saline content.

Desalinated water is made by filtering sea and brackish water by membrane technology, which removes all hazardous contaminants like germs, bacteria, other pollutants, and dissolved matter like chlorides, sulfates, and silica.

Additionally, desalinated water for animal feeding is on the rise, increasing the number of desalination plants needed to supply all agricultural needs worldwide.

Market Restraints:

The global membranes market is affected by crude oil price fluctuations. The swelling cost of raw materials impacts membrane production costs, resulting in price rises and a reduction in manufacturer margins. Membrane manufacture necessitates a substantial investment in research and development and installation costs. In industrialized nations, tight environmental rules impose a financial cost on manufacturers who fail to meet the strict standards.

COVID 19 Analysis

In the projected period, rapid expansion in developing markets such as India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia is expected to boost membrane demand. The expansion of the food and beverage industry, which is supported by excessive consumption of food products and functional beverages, is driving the demand for high-quality water in emerging countries. In addition, growing end-use industries such as power generation, drugs, beauty, and personal care present significant opportunities for membrane makers. Additionally, due to excessive oil and gas production and extraction operations due to rising demand for petroleum products, several desalination plants are expected to witness an increase in water demand. The requirement for membranes is projected to upsurge due to this development.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Ceramic is the most popular material on the planet. Ceramic membranes are unaffected by aggressive media such as acids and strong solvents. They are chemically, thermally, physically stable, and biologically inert. Despite their heavyweight and high production costs, ceramic membranes are beneficial to the environment and have a long operating life.

By Technology

Hard salts, colloidal, minerals, bacteria, iron, and other microbes that become deposited on the surface of the membranes during the water purification process are removed by RO membranes. As a result of this element, it will be able to capture a larger portion of the market. RO membranes can eliminate 90–99 percent of pollutants in the water supply, such as total dissolved solids (TDSs).

By Application

Desalination, utility water treatment, and wastewater treatment are all part of the water and wastewater treatment process. The demand for this segment has been fueled by global urbanization and water scarcity. Recently, researchers have created a new membrane method for more effectively and efficiently removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from mixed gases, such as power plant emissions. CO2 passes through the membrane faster than the other constituents of the mixed gas in these membrane filters. As a result, the CO2 content of the gas exiting the membrane is higher than that of the gas entering the membrane. It collects more CO2 than the other key gases by collecting the gas that flows through the membrane.

Membranes Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific accounted for the greatest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The expanding importance of major end-use sectors such as water treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and power generation might be contributed to this market expansion. Furthermore, growing public awareness of water quality and regulatory issues in the region are expected to drive membrane demand. Because of the extensive production bases of membranes producers, the availability of raw resources, and advanced manufacturing technologies, North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global market. Europe comes in second after North America. Due to strict government rules against wastewater disposal, Europe's growth in the worldwide market remained sluggish. The Middle East and African market, on the other hand, is expected to rise at a strong CAGR during the study period, owing to the increasing number of desalination plants being built to meet the region's growing water demand. Due to the region's increasing urbanization and industrialization, the Latin American market is projected to offer significant growth potential.

