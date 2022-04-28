HashiCorp Appoints Gurpreet Singh as SVP Networking Amid Ongoing Investment to Drive Continued Growth of Cloud Service Networking

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has appointed Gurpreet Singh as senior vice president of networking, responsible for leading the engineering, design and product teams for HashiCorp Consul®, the company’s cloud service networking solution designed and built for the cloud era.



Consul helps organizations more easily manage the unique networking and security challenges experienced in the cloud, where rapid growth and increased scale create new complexities, while requiring a new approach. Bringing Singh onboard is part of HashiCorp’s ongoing, significant investment in Consul, a product designed to help organizations transition to the cloud by fundamentally changing how they think about networking. Cloud networking is expected to have a total addressable market of more than $31 billion by 2026 according to 650 Group.

Gurpreet joins HashiCorp to continue driving innovation with Consul across the company’s open source, self-managed, and cloud offerings. As ​​organizations adopt service-based networking, Consul enables these organizations to match the velocity of modern application delivery practices, without compromising consistency in the way the networks are deployed and managed or with security policies. HashiCorp Consul uses service identities to discover, secure, automate and access applications running in any environment. For example, a fast growing use case emerging is organizations deploying Consul as a service mesh to enable zero-trust networking by securing applications across any runtime such as Kubernetes, VMs and Amazon ECS

“With hundreds of enterprise Consul customers Consul is a leading built-for-the-cloud networking solution. As we continue to invest extensively in Consul and meet this growing enterprise demand, we are pleased to have Gurpreet join us to build and deliver best-in-class cloud service networking solutions,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, HashiCorp. “Gurpreet brings a breadth of experience across networking, data, and storage, as well as years of experience with product development and management, and we look forward to his contributions leading and growing the team.”

The enterprise version of HashiCorp Consul has hundreds of commercial customers, including Bloomberg, BNP Paribas, CapitalOne, Cloudflare, Comcast, Deluxe, Deutsche Borse, eBay, Exact Sciences, F5, General Motors, Pandora, Robinhood, Stripe, SAP Ariba, SeatGeek, WePay (a Chase company), Q2, Tide Business Banking, and Workday.

“I am thrilled to join HashiCorp to lead the next phase of growth for its networking business. The team has built a robust cloud service networking solution, which has become a critical piece of the modern technology stack for enterprises around the world,” said Singh. “I have witnessed the evolution of the modern infrastructure stack through various vantage points during my career, which have each helped me to understand what’s required to make businesses agile and secure today, and I see Consul as an important part of that solution.”

Singh has been in the enterprise infrastructure space for more than 25 years. Most recently, he was responsible for driving the product vision and strategy for technical infrastructure at Google — businesses relying on this infrastructure included YouTube, search/sds, Waymo, and more. Prior to that, he was CEO of Pavilion Data , where he led the company from pre-product to significant early growth. Singh has held product management leadership roles at Pure Storage, Riverbed Technology, and Brocade Communications, and also spent time as an Entrepreneur in Residence for Lightspeed Venture Partners. He has an M.S. in electrical engineering from UCLA and an MBA from U.C. Berkeley.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Contact

Alex Kurtz

ir@hashicorp.com