Grant Cardone's 10X Health System Opens Its First Location in Aventura, Florida

AVENTURA, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10X Health System opens the doors to its very first location in Aventura, Florida, offering South Floridians a chance to optimize their body, mind, and wellness.

10X Health System utilizes an integrative treatment approach provided by a team of top medical experts. They have earned the trust of professional athletes and celebrities, and have recently announced a partnership with the NFL Alumni Association.

"For the past decade, I have researched alternatives to surgery, medication, and one-size-treats-all supplements. I was in daily chronic pain and now, at 64, I am in the best shape of my life," says Grant Cardone, business mogul and real estate tycoon. "I am free of pain, anxiety, stress, and I am able to accomplish more than any other time in my life."

With decades of experience, 10X Health System plans to open centers across the United States, which will offer a truly unforgettable well-being experience. Their sole mission is to 10X people's health by giving them the tools and guidance they need to sustain a healthy lifespan for as long as humanly possible.

Spearheaded by Human Biologist and Researcher Gary Brecka and his team of medical and research professionals, 10X Health System is ready to help millions of people improve their mental and physical performance by working with their body and their DNA.

This brand-new Aventura center is one of two Florida locations - Naples is home to their second location. Stop by and explore the different wellness offerings available at 10X Health Center located at 18851 NE 29th Avenue Suite 902, Aventura, FL 33180.

To learn more about 10X Health System's offerings, visit their website at www.10xhealthsystem.com. If you're interested in franchising, click here.

About 10X Health System: Because they're interested in treating the person and not the symptom, their results speak for themselves. 10X Health System's goal is to help you take control of your health by giving you the power to heal your body naturally. That means no invasive surgeries and no synthetic medications. At 10X Health, you're getting the best of the best in treatments, service, and care.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:

Wade Houston, President of 10X Health System

whouston@10xhealthsystem.com

(844) 977-2810

Related Images











Image 1: 10X Health Center





Welcome to the brand-new 10X Health Center in Aventura.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment