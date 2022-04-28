Clearfield Reports Record Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue For Fiscal Second Quarter Grew 80% Year-over-Year to Record $53 Million, Driven by 94% Growth in Community Broadband Revenue Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period

Quarter-End Backlog Increased 34% Sequentially to Record $136 Million at End of Fiscal Second Quarter 2022, Compared to $101 Million at the End of Fiscal First Quarter 2022





43.3% Gross Profit Margin and Record Gross Profit Dollars Driven by Continued Execution on Operational Effectiveness Initiatives and Favorable Product Mix





Net Income For Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Totaled a Record $9.2 Million, or $0.66 per diluted share, an Increase of 154% from $3.6 Million, or $0.27 Per Diluted Share, in Fiscal Second Quarter 2021





Company Increases Fiscal 2022 Net Sales Guidance to Range of $204 Million to $218 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 45% to 55%



MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management and connectivity platforms for communication service providers, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Fiscal Q2 2022 Financial Summary (in millions except per share data and percentages) Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Change Change (%) Net Sales $ 53.5 $ 29.7 $ 23.8 80 % Gross Profit ($) $ 23.2 $ 12.9 $ 10.2 79 % Gross Profit (%) 43.3 % 43.6 % -0.3 % -1 % Income from Operations $ 11.9 $ 4.5 $ 7.5 168 % Income Tax Expense $ 2.8 $ 0.9 $ 1.9 201 % Net Income $ 9.2 $ 3.6 $ 5.6 154 % Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.66 $ 0.27 $ 0.39 144 % Fiscal Q2 YTD 2022 Financial Summary (in millions except per share data and percentages) 2022 YTD vs. 2021 YTD Change Change (%) Net Sales $ 104.6 $ 56.8 $ 47.8 84 % Gross Profit ($) $ 46.1 $ 24.3 $ 21.8 90 % Gross Profit (%) 44.1 % 42.8 % 1.3 % 3 % Income from Operations $ 25.0 $ 8.2 $ 16.8 206 % Income Tax Expense $ 5.6 $ 1.6 $ 4.0 246 % Net Income $ 19.6 $ 6.8 $ 12.8 188 % Net Income per Diluted Share $ 1.41 $ 0.50 $ 0.91 182 %

Management Commentary

“Clearfield continues to execute in an environment in which demand is accelerating,” said Company President and CEO Cheri Beranek. “This quarter we both achieved record revenue and increased our order backlog. With the current visibility into our substantial order backlog, the majority of which is scheduled to ship in the next six months, and the pipeline behind it, we are raising our fiscal year 2022 net sales guidance from a range of $177 to $183 million to a range of $204 million to $218 million. Our guidance represents growth of 45% to 55% over fiscal year 2021 revenues.

“In the fiscal second quarter we opened our new distribution center in Minnesota and new manufacturing center in Mexico. We added 200 people to our manufacturing centers, expanding our headcount by 50%. We aim to add additional personnel and improve labor utilization in the coming quarters as recruiting and training continues and facility optimization is achieved. We also continue to utilize our global supply chain network to further augment our capacity. We have filed a shelf registration statement and secured a $40 million line of credit with Bremer Bank to ensure we have the financial flexibility in how we respond to the current and future robust client demand and invest in strategies that will enhance our growth opportunities in the future.

“Responsiveness, where Clearfield has always excelled, has proved to be a significant competitive advantage, enabling us to pick up incremental market share from new and existing customers. We are working transparently with our customers to shorten lead-times when we can and ship to promised delivery dates to facilitate field labor utilization. Nevertheless, we cannot overlook the fact that fiber and fiber component availability continues to be challenged and supply chain issues persist across many industries. We are continuously taking steps to strengthen our relationship with our suppliers to minimize these supply chain issues going forward.

“We are confident that Clearfield can maintain the market leadership that the company was built to achieve based on our agility, innovation, and commitment to customers’ needs and are very optimistic about Clearfield’s future. Moreover, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on any new government funds that are disbursed to our markets, with some of our customers already beginning to place advanced orders in anticipation of those disbursements.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 increased 80% to $53.5 million from $29.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net sales was due to higher sales across our core end markets, particularly in our Community Broadband and Multiple System Operator (“MSO” or Cable TV) markets.

As of March 31, 2022, order backlog (defined as purchase orders received but not yet fulfilled) was $136 million, an increase of 34% compared to $101 million as of December 31, 2021 and an increase of 605% from $19 million as of March 31, 2021.

Gross profit for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 increased 79% to $23.2 million (or 43.3% of net sales) from $12.9 million (or 43.6% of net sales) in the fiscal second quarter of 2021. The slight decrease in gross profit margin was due to increased overhead costs associated with our new facilities in Minnesota and Mexico, as well as higher freight and transportation costs.

Operating expenses for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 increased 32% to $11.2 million, from $8.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses consisted primarily of higher compensation costs due to increased personnel and higher performance-based compensation as well as increased travel expenses and professional fees.

Income from operations for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 increased 168% to $11.9 million from $4.5 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Income tax expense for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 increased 201% to $2.8 million, with an effective tax rate of 23.4%, as compared to $935,000, with an effective tax rate of 20.4% in the same year-ago quarter due to higher taxable income.

Net income for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 totaled $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

Net sales increased 84% to $104.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from $56.8 million during the same period in fiscal 2021. The increase in net sales was due to higher sales across our core end markets, most notably our Community Broadband and MSO/Cable TV markets.

Gross profit was $46.1 million (or 44.1% of net sales) for the six months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 90% from $24.3 million (or 42.8% of net sales) in the same period in fiscal 2021. The increase in gross profit margin was due to a favorable product mix as well as improved manufacturing efficiencies realized with higher sales volumes, offset by increased overhead costs associated with our new facilities in Minnesota and Mexico and higher freight and transportation costs.

Operating expenses increased 31% to $21.2 million (or 20.2% of net sales) for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from $16.1 million (or 28.4% of net sales) during the same period in fiscal 2021. The increase in operating expenses consisted primarily of higher compensation costs due to increased personnel and higher performance-based compensation as well as increased travel expenses and professional fees.

Income from operations increased 206% to $25.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from $8.2 million during the same period in fiscal 2021.

Income tax expense increased 246% to $5.6 million, with an effective tax rate of 22.2%, for the six months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $1.6 million, with an effective tax rate of 19.2% during the same period in fiscal 2021 due to higher taxable income.

Net income totaled $19.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 186% from $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, during the same period in fiscal 2021.

Conference Call

Clearfield management will hold a conference call today, April 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time) to discuss these results and provide an update on business conditions.

Clearfield’s President and CEO Cheri Beranek and CFO Dan Herzog will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements contained herein and in any related presentation or in the related FieldReport are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," or "continue" or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

CLEARFIELD, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 53,495 $ 29,692 $ 104,604 $ 56,784 Cost of sales 30,331 16,750 58,468 $ 32,473 Gross profit 23,164 12,942 46,136 24,311 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 11,233 8,490 21,155 $ 16,146 Income from operations 11,931 4,452 24,981 8,165 Net investment income 121 123 241 $ 257 Income before income taxes 12,052 4,575 25,222 8,422 Income tax expense 2,816 935 5,596 $ 1,619 Net income $ 9,236 $ 3,640 $ 19,626 $ 6,803 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.27 $ 1.43 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.27 $ 1.41 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,767,341 13,730,150 13,755,291 13,711,135 Diluted 13,902,836 13,779,779 13,900,180 13,738,090





CLEARFIELD, INC. BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) (Unaudited) March 31, September 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,923 13,216 Short-term investments 739 10,374 Accounts receivable, net 21,836 19,438 Inventories, net 60,918 27,524 Other current assets 1,601 954 Total current assets 99,017 71,506 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,701 4,998 Other Assets Long-term investments 28,448 36,913 Goodwill 4,709 4,709 Intangible assets, net 4,487 4,696 Right of use lease assets 13,414 2,305 Deferred tax asset 365 365 Other 620 419 Total other assets 52,043 49,407 Total Assets $ 159,761 $ 125,911 Liabilities and Shareholders Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of lease liability $ 2,758 915 Accounts payable 15,024 9,215 Accrued compensation 6,804 8,729 Accrued expenses 759 1,613 Total current liabilities 25,345 20,472 Other Liabilities Long-term portion of lease liability 11,194 1,615 Total Liabilities 36,539 22,087 Shareholders Equity Common stock 138 137 Additional paid-in capital 58,949 58,246 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (932 ) - Retained earnings 65,067 45,441 Total Shareholders Equity 123,222 103,824 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 159,761 $ 125,911



