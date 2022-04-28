Acreage Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced its leadership team will participate in the following conferences and events in May:



A.G.P. Virtual Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference, May 3, 2022: Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer, will be featured on the panel “Evaluating MSO Opportunities in the Northeast” at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Mr. Caldini and Steve Goertz, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



Canaccord Virtual Cannabis Conference, May 11, 2022: Mr. Caldini will present to investors at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Mr. Caldini and Mr. Goertz will also attend one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

CannaVest North Investor Forum, May 13-14, 2022, Toronto: Mr. Goertz will participate in a fireside chat entitled “Cannabis Market Insights and Consumer Trends: A Compare/Contrast Between the US & Canada” at 11:30 AM ET on Friday, May 13, 2022. For more information on the event, click here.

MJ Unpacked, May 18-20, 2022, New York: Katrina Yolen, Chief Marketing Officer, will moderate the panel “Building Your Brand Via Licensing” at 10:40 AM ET on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the New York Hilton Midtown. For more information on the event, click here.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at http://www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.



