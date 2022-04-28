Acreage Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced its leadership team will participate in the following conferences and events in May:
A.G.P. Virtual Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference, May 3, 2022: Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer, will be featured on the panel “Evaluating MSO Opportunities in the Northeast” at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Mr. Caldini and Steve Goertz, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Canaccord Virtual Cannabis Conference, May 11, 2022: Mr. Caldini will present to investors at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Mr. Caldini and Mr. Goertz will also attend one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
CannaVest North Investor Forum, May 13-14, 2022, Toronto: Mr. Goertz will participate in a fireside chat entitled “Cannabis Market Insights and Consumer Trends: A Compare/Contrast Between the US & Canada” at 11:30 AM ET on Friday, May 13, 2022. For more information on the event, click here.
MJ Unpacked, May 18-20, 2022, New York: Katrina Yolen, Chief Marketing Officer, will moderate the panel “Building Your Brand Via Licensing” at 10:40 AM ET on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the New York Hilton Midtown. For more information on the event, click here.
About Acreage Holdings, Inc.
Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at http://www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
For more information, contact:
Steve Goertz
Chief Financial Officer
investors@acreageholdings.com
Courtney Van Alstyne
MATTIO Communications
ir@mattio.com