BayFirst Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

BayFirst Financial Corp. (f/k/a First Home Bancorp, Inc.) (NASDAQ: BAFN) ("BayFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of First Home Bank (d/b/a BayFirst Bank) (the "Bank") reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 of $13 thousand, or $(0.05) per diluted common share compared to $2.81 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $7.51 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021. Financial results for the first quarter of 2022 were impacted by disruptions in the residential secondary market and a reduction in mortgage loan volume, as well as a slower than anticipated pace of the Company's return to traditional SBA 7(a) lending.



The decrease in earnings during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, included a $5.41 million decrease in residential loan fee income, partially offset by a $2.58 million decrease in noninterest expense. Compared to the year ago quarter, the decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2022 included a $5.71 million decrease in PPP origination fee income and a decrease of $18.84 million of residential loan fee income. These line items were partially offset by a negative provision for loan losses of $2.40 million during the first quarter of 2022, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $6.07 million, compared to the first quarter a year ago. Tangible book value at March 31, 2022 decreased 2.42% to $21.22 per common share from, $21.75 at December 31, 2021, primarily impacted by nearly breakeven earnings and a reduction in equity as accumulated other comprehensive loss increased in the rising rate environment. Over the course of the past year, tangible book value increased 18.39% to $21.22 per common share, from $17.93 at March 31, 2021. All per share data has been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effective May 10, 2021.

“Although first quarter earnings were not in line with our expectations, we are encouraged by the continuing strength in asset quality, strong conventional loan growth, significant increase in SBA loan pipeline, and reduction in expenses," stated Anthony N. Leo, Chief Executive Officer. “As our business model adjusted over the past three quarters away from PPP and from the boom in mortgage demand of 2020 and early 2021, we began taking steps to right size our residential lending team and overall expense structure. At the same time, we continued to invest in our future by recruiting SBA and residential production teams while continuing to advance our digital transformation to position ourselves for future profitability and leverage our existing infrastructure.”

Mr. Leo added, “The transition back to SBA 7(a) lending and reduced reliance on fintech partners for SBA loan generation has not impacted revenue as quickly as anticipated. However, with the investments made to establish a nationwide SBA production team and increasing demand in the Tampa Bay area, the SBA loan pipeline has grown to $155 million at March 31, 2022, from $85 million at December 31, 2021. In addition, in the first quarter of 2022, we took various actions which will improve net interest income for the remainder of the year, and tactically reduced our workforce to reflect the shift in our business model. Our efforts for the remainder of the year will focus on our strategic growth plan and improving profitability. As a rapidly growing financial institution, we are driven by our commitment to take advantage of strategic opportunities and establish our reputation as one of the preeminent community banks in the Tampa Bay area.”

Recent Significant Initiatives

Reduced headcount in the first quarter of 2022 by 65 with 62 of those from the Residential Mortgage Division. With a decline in production volume in the Residential Mortgage Division, the Company reduced its workforce in the first quarter of 2022 to adjust to the expectations for volume moving forward. However, the impact of staffing alignment will not be realized until the second quarter of 2022 and beyond.

Bolstered future SBA loan production with the establishment of a nationwide SBA lending team in the first quarter 2022, with 6 new SBA lenders added to the team, primarily through a lift out from a competing institution. While the investment in this team in the first quarter 2022 was approximately $665 thousand, loan production and related revenue will not be realized from these additions until the second quarter.

Continued to make significant investments in our technology platform designed to enhance the customer experience, bring new customer opportunities to the organization, and create operational efficiencies which allow us to scale without significantly increasing personnel. The value created through these investments has not yet been fully realized, thus getting the full benefit out of our investments will continue to be a focus throughout the remainder of the year.

Added two large residential loan production teams in mid-April which added five Loan Production Offices to our Residential Mortgage Division and is expected to increase residential loan production volume once the teams are fully integrated. These new teams include the LoanBud platform, a lending division designed to integrate residential and SBA lending serving self-employed borrowers across the nation.

Issued the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Policy statement and began work on its first ESG Report, confirming the Company’s commitment to its corporate responsibility.





First Quarter 2022 Performance Review

Residential mortgage production was impacted by a natural seasonal slowdown and rising interest rates which significantly reduced mortgage refinances. As a result, the Residential Mortgage Division originated $335.56 million in loans during the first quarter of 2022, a 29.7% reduction compared to $477.48 million originated during the fourth quarter of 2021, and a 53.1% reduction compared to the $715.85 million of loans produced during the first quarter of 2021.

The war in Ukraine significantly impacted secondary mortgage markets and related secondary market income for the quarter, resulting in secondary market activities to be in a loss position for the month of February and rebounding to a positive position in March. We expect continued headwinds and volatility in the secondary mortgage markets in the foreseeable future

The Company’s SBA loan origination platform, CreditBench, continues to ramp up its SBA 7(a) loan production after nearly two years of focus on PPP lending and forgiveness processing; however, the transition back to full production levels has taken longer than expected. In addition, the Company has repositioned its loan generation from primarily relying on fintech marketplace lender partners to organic sources. CreditBench originated $47.33 million in new SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022, a 20.2% reduction compared to $59.28 million originated in the fourth quarter of 2021, but a 205.0% increase over the $15.52 million of loans produced during the first quarter of 2021.

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased by $12.91 million or 2.56% to $517.43 million during the first quarter of 2022 and $96.18 million, or 22.83% over the past year. Production added during the quarter was partially offset by $70.47 million in sales of the guaranteed balances of SBA loans and $4.35 million of unguaranteed balances of SBA loans.

Deposits increased by $48.44 million, or 6.71% during the first quarter of 2022 and by $162.87 million, or 26.82% over the past year to $770.13 million at March 31, 2022, with the majority of the increase coming from increases in transaction accounts and savings deposits, partially offset by declines in time deposit balances.

Tangible book value per common share at quarter-end was $21.22, a 2.42% decrease from $21.75 at December 31, 2021, but a 18.39% increase from the tangible book value per common share at March 31, 2021.

Net interest margin expanded 18 bps quarter-over-quarter to 3.25% in the first quarter of 2022, from 3.07% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $13 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.81 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $7.51 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2022 from the preceding quarter was primarily due to lower residential loan fee income, partially offset by a $2.58 million reduction, or 8.53%, in noninterest expense. The decrease in net income from the first quarter of 2021 was the result of lower PPP income and residential loan fee income, partially offset by higher income from the sale of SBA loans, and lower noninterest expense.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $6.41 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $287 thousand or 4.29% from $6.69 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $6.22 million or 49.28% from $12.63 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease during the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior quarter and the year ago quarter was mainly due to the decrease in net PPP loan interest and origination fee income.

Net interest margin improved to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2022, an expansion of 18 bps, compared to 3.07% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and an expansion of 4 bps over the 3.21% for the first quarter of 2021. With the recent rate increase enacted by the Federal Reserve towards the end of the quarter, the Company anticipates further improvement in its net interest margin in future periods as the majority of its SBA loan portfolio rates are tied to prime resetting quarterly at the beginning of each quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $18.87 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $5.35 million or 22.08% from $24.21 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $14.29 million or 43.10% from $33.16 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of lower residential loan fee income. The decrease from a year ago quarter was primarily the result of a decrease in residential loan fee income partially offset by an increase in gains on SBA loan sales and the resulting gain in SBA loan servicing.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $27.65 million in the first quarter of 2022, which was a $2.58 million or 8.53% decrease from $30.22 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $6.07 million or 18.01% decrease compared to $33.72 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily the result of lower residential mortgage commissions partially offset by higher salaries and benefits. The decrease from a year ago quarter was primarily due to lower residential mortgage commissions. The impact to expense from the reduction of the workforce in the first quarter 2022 will not provide a meaningful reduction of noninterest expenses until the second quarter of 2022 and beyond.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets decreased by $28.55 million or 3.11% during the first quarter of 2022 to $888.54 million, mainly due to the SBA’s forgiveness of PPP loans, sale of SBA guaranteed loans, and lower residential loans held for sale, partially offset by new loan production and an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Loans

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased by $12.91 million during the first quarter of 2022 and by $96.18 million or 22.83%, over the past year to $517.43 million due to increases in both community bank loans and SBA loans, partially offset by SBA loan sales. PPP loans, net of deferred origination fees, decreased by $35.06 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $44.36 million, due primarily to PPP forgiveness payments.

Deposits

Deposits increased by $48.44 million or 6.71% during the first quarter of 2022 and $162.87 million or 26.82% compared to March 31, 2021, ending the first quarter of 2022 at $770.13 million, with the majority of the quarterly and year over year increase coming from savings and money market accounts and transaction accounts, partially offset by declines in time deposit balances.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained stable in the first quarter of 2022 reflecting improving economic conditions in our primary markets. As the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic became more predictable throughout 2021, the Company began adjusting its allowance for loan losses from the historic high levels reached in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. The Company continued this trend in the first quarter of 2022 which resulted in a negative provision for the first quarter of $2.40 million. This compared to a $2.50 million negative provision for the fourth quarter of 2021, and a $2.00 million provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2021.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding government guaranteed loans, residential loans held for sale, and loans carried at fair value, was 3.13% at March 31, 2022, 4.16% as of December 31, 2021, and 7.62% as of March 31, 2021.

Over the past five years, the Company’s loan losses have been incurred primarily in its SBA unguaranteed loan portfolio, particularly loans originated under the SBA 7(a) Small Loan Program. The Small Loan Program represents loans of $350,000 or less and carry an SBA guaranty of 75% to 85% of the loan, depending on the original principal balance. The default rate on loans originated in the SBA 7(a) Small Loan Program has been higher than the Bank’s other loans.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $882 thousand, a $218 thousand increase from $664 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $263 thousand decrease compared to $1.15 million in the first quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, excluding PPP loans, were 0.68% for the first quarter of 2022, up from 0.51% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.08% in the first quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets, excluding government guaranteed loans, to total assets was 0.30% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 0.43% as of December 31, 2021, and 0.19% as of March 31, 2021.

In addition to the above metrics, past due PPP loans increased during the first quarter of 2022 as certain PPP loan customers did not apply for forgiveness nor make required payments. As such, as of March 31, 2022, the Company reported $16.36 million of PPP loans past due greater than 30 days past due and accruing, representing approximately 1.36% of PPP loans originated. Although customers may default on their PPP loans, PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and the Company expects to receive all principal and accrued interest related to these loans upon payment of the loan by the SBA. Under SBA program rules, the Company is required to wait until a PPP loan is 60 days past due before submitting the loan to the SBA for purposes of honoring the SBA guarantee. Based on the timing of the PPP loan program and the requirements of the SBA liquidation process, the Company expects past due PPP loans to skew past due ratios over at least the next two quarters.

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.75% as of March 31, 2022, a decrease from 12.22% as of December 31, 2021, and an increase from 10.84% at March 31, 2021. The CET 1 and Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets were 18.19% as of March 31, 2022 a decrease from 19.98% as of December 31, 2021, and an increase from 16.97% as of March 31, 2021. The total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 19.45% as of March 31, 2022, a decrease from 21.25% as of December 31, 2021, and an increase from 18.26% as of March 31, 2021.

Recent Events

Final Approval to Convert to a National Bank - On April 19, 2022, the Bank received final approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to convert First Home Bank to BayFirst National Bank. The conversion will take place on May 16, 2022.

Approved for Listing on Nasdaq Capital Market Under Ticker Symbol “BAFN”: On November 30, 2021, BayFirst Financial Corp. began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BAFN,” becoming the only Nasdaq-listed bank holding company headquartered on the west coast of Florida and one of only eight in the state.

Securities Act Registration Statement Declared Effective by SEC: On November 15, 2021, BayFirst announced that the SEC declared the Company’s Securities Act registration statement effective, and that the Company is now subject to Exchange Act reporting requirements. These rules require the Company to file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K with the SEC on an ongoing basis. The Company chose not to offer or sell newly issued securities under the registration statement.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. (f/k/a First Home Bancorp, Inc.) is a registered bank holding company which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is from its wholly owned subsidiary, First Home Bank, d/b/a BayFirst Bank, which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. First Home Bank is a Federal Reserve member and a state-chartered banking institution. The Bank operates seven full-service office locations, 20 mortgage loan production offices, and is in the top 25 by dollar volume and by number of units originated nationwide through the second quarter ended March 31, 2022, of SBA's 2022 fiscal year.

BayFirst Financial Corp., through the Bank, offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services including various types of deposit accounts and loans for businesses and individuals. As of March 31, 2022, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $888.54 million in total assets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “is confident that” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. BayFirst Financial Corp. does not have a policy of updating or revising forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements.

BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Balance sheet data: Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans $ 520,559 $ 518,697 $ 467,283 $ 481,424 $ 422,130 Average total assets 872,311 923,485 1,086,377 1,541,287 1,636,211 Average common shareholders’ equity 83,990 83,056 81,989 68,525 57,944 Total loans held for investment 561,797 583,948 656,294 895,194 1,388,533 Total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans 517,434 504,525 500,647 465,470 421,259 Total loans held for investment, excl gov’t gtd loan balances 324,546 323,363 306,723 304,364 288,960 Allowance for loan losses 10,170 13,452 16,616 20,797 22,017 Total assets 888,541 917,095 943,743 1,198,229 1,716,831 Common shareholders’ equity 85,274 86,685 83,593 81,838 66,046 Share data:(1) Basic earnings per common share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.27 $ 3.34 $ 2.05 Diluted earnings per common share (0.05 ) 0.61 0.26 2.98 1.82 Dividends per common share 0.080 0.070 0.070 0.070 0.067 Book value per common share 21.25 21.77 21.32 21.16 17.95 Tangible book value per common share(2) 21.22 21.75 21.30 21.14 17.93 Performance and capital ratios: Return on average assets 0.01 % 1.22 % 0.47 % 3.38 % 1.84 % Return on average common equity (0.93 )% 12.54 % 5.12 % 74.61 % 49.56 % Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.07 % 3.04 % 3.46 % 3.21 % Dividend payout ratio (164.25 )% 10.65 % 26.09 % 2.10 % 3.26 % Asset quality ratios: Net charge-offs $ 882 $ 664 $ 1,181 $ 1,221 $ 1,145 Net charge-offs/avg loans held for investment excl PPP 0.68 % 0.51 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.08 % Nonperforming loans $ 8,834 $ 11,909 $ 10,495 $ 9,884 $ 9,741 Nonperforming loans (excluding gov't gtd balance) $ 2,660 $ 3,967 $ 3,756 $ 3,576 $ 3,242 Nonperforming loans/total loans held for investment 1.57 % 2.04 % 1.60 % 0.97 % 0.70 % Nonperforming loans (excl gov’t gtd balance)/total loans held for investment 0.47 % 0.68 % 0.57 % 0.35 % 0.57 % ALLL/Total loans held for investment 1.81 % 2.30 % 2.53 % 2.32 % 1.59 % ALLL/Total loans held for investment, excl PPP loans 1.97 % 2.67 % 3.32 % 4.47 % 5.23 % Other Data: Full-time equivalent employees 575 637 651 671 649 Banking center offices 7 7 6 6 6 Loan production offices 20 23 22 26 22 (1)Adjusted for the three-for-two stock split, effective May 10, 2021. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total shareholders’ equity minus preferred stock liquidation preference minus goodwill, divided by common shares outstanding.



BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Assets Unaudited Unaudited Cash and due from banks $ 3,141 $ 2,869 $ 2,857 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 118,960 106,858 58,140 Cash and cash equivalents 122,101 109,727 60,997 Time deposits in banks 3,881 2,381 2,381 Investment securities available for sale 41,656 30,893 — Investment securities held to maturity 2 2 31 Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,520 2,827 2,719 Residential loans held for sale 75,022 114,131 208,762 SBA loans held for sale 1,445 1,460 — SBA loans held for investment, at fair value 8,769 9,614 10,475 Loans held for investment, at amortized cost net of allowance for loan losses of $10,170, $13,452, and $22,017 542,858 560,882 1,356,041 Accrued interest receivable 3,150 3,564 8,584 Premises and equipment, net 31,037 29,671 18,303 Loan servicing rights 7,601 6,619 7,444 Deferred income taxes 793 454 5,712 Right-of-use operating lease assets 4,166 4,543 3,979 Bank owned life insurance 24,698 24,547 12,268 Other assets 18,842 15,780 19,135 Total assets $ 888,541 $ 917,095 $ 1,716,831 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 92,680 $ 83,638 $ 77,766 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 180,815 163,495 149,678 Savings and money market deposits 464,847 423,864 325,187 Time deposits 31,787 50,688 54,633 Total deposits 770,129 721,685 607,264 Federal funds purchased — — 40,000 Subordinated debentures 5,987 5,985 5,951 Notes payable 3,186 3,299 3,641 PPP Liquidity Facility — 69,654 957,413 Accrued interest payable 86 326 894 Operating lease liabilities 4,377 4,747 4,173 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,897 15,109 18,074 Total liabilities 793,662 820,805 1,637,410 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, Series A; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,395 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,395 6,161 6,161 6,161 Preferred stock, Series B; no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 3,210, 3,210, and 6,980 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,210, $3,210, and 6,980, respectively 3,123 3,123 6,791 Common stock and additional paid-in capital; no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,013,173, 3,981,117, and 3,678,566 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively 52,252 51,496 46,168 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (1,458 ) (420 ) — Unearned compensation (630 ) (17 ) (35 ) Retained earnings 35,431 35,947 20,336 Total shareholders’ equity 94,879 96,290 79,421 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 888,541 $ 917,095 $ 1,716,831



BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Interest income: Loans, other than PPP $ 7,115 $ 7,320 $ 6,599 PPP loan interest income 140 258 2,199 PPP origination fee income 300 381 6,013 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 185 150 81 Total interest income 7,740 8,109 14,892 Interest expense: Deposits 1,217 1,219 1,320 PPPLF borrowings 20 92 766 Other 97 105 176 Total interest expense 1,334 1,416 2,262 Net interest income 6,406 6,693 12,630 Provision for loan losses (2,400 ) (2,500 ) 2,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,806 9,193 10,630 Noninterest income: Residential loan fee income 13,191 18,601 32,029 Loan servicing income, net 461 429 704 Gain (loss) on sale of SBA loans, net 4,621 4,564 — Service charges and fees 282 298 222 SBA loan fair value (loss) gain (197 ) 33 72 Other noninterest income 510 289 132 Total noninterest income 18,868 24,214 33,159 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and benefits 13,697 12,603 13,167 Bonus, commissions, and incentives 4,606 8,319 11,873 Mortgage banking 1,002 1,024 1,695 Occupancy and equipment 1,421 1,329 1,332 Data processing 1,467 1,323 1,269 Marketing and business development 1,742 2,176 1,642 Professional services 1,307 1,493 924 Loan origination and collection 670 168 496 Employee recruiting and development 871 914 614 Regulatory assessments 69 102 102 Other noninterest expense 795 773 607 Total noninterest expense 27,647 30,224 33,721 Income before taxes 27 3,183 10,068 Income tax expense 14 372 2,557 Net income 13 2,811 7,511 Preferred dividends 208 208 332 Net income available to common shareholders $ (195 ) $ 2,603 $ 7,179 Basic earnings per common share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.66 $ 2.05 Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.61 $ 1.82

Loan Composition

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Real estate: (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Residential $ 102,897 $ 87,235 $ 79,889 $ 75,618 $ 70,059 Commercial 189,684 163,477 151,122 143,388 123,374 Construction and land 18,038 18,632 17,848 14,293 12,685 Commercial and industrial 180,163 217,155 232,416 215,359 198,876 Commercial and industrial - PPP 44,792 80,158 156,783 432,469 987,185 Consumer and other 13,502 3,581 4,910 3,489 3,624 Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, gross 549,076 570,238 642,968 884,616 1,395,803 Deferred loan costs (fees), net 7,297 7,975 7,298 4,968 (12,702 ) Discount on SBA 7(a) loans sold (3,335 ) (3,866 ) (3,753 ) (4,420 ) (4,961 ) Discount on PPP loans purchased (10 ) (13 ) (24 ) (40 ) (82 ) Allowance for loan losses (10,170 ) (13,452 ) (16,616 ) (20,797 ) (22,017 ) Loans held for investment, at amortized cost $ 542,858 $ 560,882 $ 629,873 $ 864,327 $ 1,356,041

Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)