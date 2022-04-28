Inari Medical to Present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 90 days on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

