Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Fiscal fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $93.8 million, a 58% increase compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $59.2 million

Fiscal year 2022 revenue of $310.0 million, an 82% increase compared to fiscal year 2021 revenue of $170.4 million

SEATTLE, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2022.

“Fiscal year 2022 represented a transformational time for Accolade. Our strong financial results validate the strategic moves we made to deliver Personalized Healthcare through both internal innovation and bold acquisitions. Today, our customers and prospects look to Accolade to solve a far more comprehensive set of healthcare challenges, as they look to empower their employees by delivering a superior healthcare experience that is personal, data-driven and value-based,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chief Executive Officer.

“The pipeline for new business is stronger than it has ever been. While we are seeing early selling season momentum across market segments and various industry verticals, market dynamics continue to evolve rapidly in our space. This month, a large customer notified us that they would be ending their service relationship with us after the end of calendar 2022. Coupling this event with the broader macro-environment, we are moderating our top line growth objectives and improving our path to profitability, while continuing to focus on delivering exceptional personalized healthcare services to our customers and the families of their employees. As the leader in the market for personalized healthcare with an unmatched track record of performance, industry leading customers across sectors, and a strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to maintain our discipline and emerge from this period even stronger than we entered.”

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended February 28, 2022

Three Months Ended February 28, % Twelve Months Ended February 28, % 2022 2021 Change(2) 2022 2021 Change(2) (in millions, except percentages) (in millions, except percentages) GAAP Financial Data: Revenue $ 93.8 $ 59.2 58 % $ 310.0 $ 170.4 82 % Net Loss $ (34.6 ) $ (4.7 ) (631 )% $ (123.1 ) $ (50.7 ) (143 )% Non-GAAP Financial Data(1): Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.8 $ 2.7 (34 )% $ (42.4 ) $ (26.9 ) (57 )% Adjusted Gross Profit $ 51.0 $ 31.9 60 % $ 144.2 $ 77.6 86 % Adjusted Gross Margin 54.4 % 53.8 % 46.5 % 45.6 %





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying Financial Tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Percentages are calculated from accompanying Financial Tables and may differ from percentage change of numbers in Financial Highlights table due to rounding.

Steve Barnes, Accolade Chief Financial Officer, commented, “The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 marked the eighth straight quarter of exceeding our financial targets since our IPO in July 2020. We have delivered that consistency by being highly cognizant of the environment we operate in, and planning our business accordingly. It is in that context that we are adjusting our expectations for top line growth while continuing to reduce our Adjusted EBITDA loss consistently as we drive toward profitability. We significantly outperformed our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA loss in fiscal year 2022 and expect to improve on that result in fiscal years 2023 and 2024, and maintain our expectations for positive Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2025. Our $366 million cash balance, broader customer and solution footprint, and growing addressable market provide a durable foundation for years of growth.”



Financial Outlook

Accolade provides forward-looking guidance on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the fiscal first quarter ending May 31, 2022, we expect:

Revenue between $81 million and $83 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(20) million and $(22) million

For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, we expect:

Revenue between $350 million and $365 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(35) million and $(40) million, representing a range of (10)% to (11)% of revenue

Accolade has not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and has not provided forward-looking guidance for net income (loss), because there are items that may impact net income (loss), including stock-based compensation, that are not within the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “maintain,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Accolade’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings, which should be read in conjunction with any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Accolade as of the date hereof, and it does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

Financial Tables

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

February 28, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,853 $ 433,884 Accounts receivable, net 21,116 9,112 Unbilled revenue 9,685 2,725 Current portion of deferred contract acquisition costs 3,015 2,210 Current portion of deferred financing fees — 93 Prepaid and other current assets 9,468 5,957 Total current assets 409,137 453,981 Property and equipment, net 11,797 9,227 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,126 — Goodwill 577,896 4,013 Intangible assets, net 244,690 604 Deferred contract acquisition costs 7,205 6,067 Other assets 1,678 1,618 Total assets $ 1,285,529 $ 475,510 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,837 $ 7,390 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,000 5,412 Accrued compensation 39,189 35,379 Due to customers 16,263 5,015 Current portion of deferred revenue 30,875 25,879 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,589 — Total current liabilities 111,753 79,075 Loans payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 280,666 — Operating lease liabilities 32,486 — Deferred rent and other noncurrent liabilities 4,562 5,192 Deferred revenue 268 395 Total liabilities 429,735 84,662 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 67,098,477 and 55,699,052 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively 7 6 Additional paid‑in capital 1,350,431 762,362 Accumulated deficit (494,644 ) (371,520 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 855,794 390,848 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,285,529 $ 475,510

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenue $ 93,756 $ 59,232 $ 310,021 $ 170,358 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 43,593 27,620 169,019 93,673 Operating expenses: Product and technology 22,367 13,331 83,664 49,955 Sales and marketing 23,631 9,871 86,765 33,711 General and administrative 29,470 10,992 99,106 31,584 Depreciation and amortization 11,641 2,121 42,608 8,212 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,134 ) — (45,416 ) — Total operating expenses 79,975 36,315 266,727 123,462 Loss from operations (29,812 ) (4,703 ) (125,725 ) (46,777 ) Interest expense, net (768 ) (60 ) (2,905 ) (3,724 ) Other expense (114 ) (44 ) (133 ) (147 ) Loss before income taxes (30,694 ) (4,807 ) (128,763 ) (50,648 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (3,862 ) 81 5,639 (4 ) Net loss $ (34,556 ) $ (4,726 ) $ (123,124 ) $ (50,652 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.93 ) $ (1.72 ) Weighted‑average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 67,301,856 55,390,884 63,823,270 29,370,594

The following table summarizes the amount of stock-based compensation included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 866 $ 269 $ 3,197 $ 948 Product and technology 5,253 1,175 18,744 3,387 Sales and marketing 3,787 881 12,822 2,376 General and administrative 17,206 941 38,176 2,865 Total stock‑based compensation $ 27,112 $ 3,266 $ 72,939 $ 9,576

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended February 28(29), 2022 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (123,124 ) $ (50,652 ) $ (51,365 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 42,608 8,212 8,516 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 2,945 1,657 985 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (45,416 ) — — Deferred income taxes (6,132 ) — — Noncash interest expense 1,673 2,252 834 Noncash bonus — — 5,884 Loss on disposal of equipment — — 299 Stock‑based compensation expense 72,939 9,576 6,002 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue (11,829 ) (10,648 ) (683 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 69 2,991 5,838 Deferred contract acquisition costs (4,148 ) (4,690 ) (2,399 ) Deferred revenue and due to customers 13,986 (2,700 ) 2,286 Accrued compensation (2,519 ) 16,356 (1,671 ) Deferred rent and other liabilities (2,075 ) (505 ) 220 Other assets (1,327 ) 2,919 (8,993 ) Net cash used in operating activities (62,350 ) (25,232 ) (34,247 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities (99,998 ) — — Sale of marketable securities 99,998 — — Capitalized software development costs (1,096 ) (374 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (2,521 ) (1,991 ) (3,315 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (259,996 ) — (206 ) Earnout payments to MD Insider — (58 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (263,613 ) (2,423 ) (3,521 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from public offerings, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions and offering costs — 439,410 — Proceeds from sale of preferred stock, net — — 19,943 Proceeds from stock purchases under employee stock purchase plan 4,703 2,379 — Proceeds from stock option and warrant exercises 8,600 9,348 6,619 Payments of equity issuance costs (60 ) — — Payment of debt issuance costs (8,368 ) — — Payment for purchase of capped calls (34,443 ) — — Proceeds from borrowings on debt 287,500 51,166 1,660 Repayments of debt principal — (73,166 ) — Payments related to debt retirement — (753 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 257,932 428,384 28,222 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (68,031 ) 400,729 (9,546 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 433,884 33,155 42,701 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 365,853 $ 433,884 $ 33,155 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 930 $ 2,296 $ 2,391 Issuance of stock options in lieu of cash bonus $ — $ 5,735 $ — Fixed assets included in accounts payable $ 161 $ 232 $ 45 Other receivable related to stock option exercises $ 4 $ 97 $ 173 Income taxes paid $ 122 $ 149 $ 55 Common stock issued in connection with acquisitions $ 455,586 $ 156 $ 6,164 Replacement awards issued in connection with acquisitions $ 6,729 $ — $ — Offering costs included in prepaid assets and accounts payable and accrued expenses $ — $ — $ 3,042 Common stock issued in connection with joint development agreement $ — $ — $ 3,869 Common stock warrants issued in connection with debt $ — $ — $ 779

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, and determine employee incentives. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors, as they eliminate the impact of certain noncash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of noncash expenses and certain other nonrecurring operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted to exclude interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, and change in fair value of contingent consideration. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this measure generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations, including that they exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, whereas underlying assets may need to be replaced and result in cash capital expenditures, and stock-based compensation expense, which is a recurring charge.

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except percentages) (in thousands, except percentages) Revenue $ 93,756 $ 59,232 $ 310,021 $ 170,358 Less: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (43,593 ) (27,620 ) (169,019 ) (93,673 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 50,163 31,612 141,002 76,685 Add: Stock-based compensation, cost of revenue 866 269 3,197 948 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 51,029 $ 31,881 $ 144,199 $ 77,633 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 53.5 % 53.4 % 45.5 % 45.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin 54.4 % 53.8 % 46.5 % 45.6 %

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss):